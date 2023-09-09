Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado Next / Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying
WEC / Fuji News

Cadillac "back in the mix" after "big step" in Fuji WEC qualifying

Cadillac is “back in the mix” after the Chip Ganassi squad made a big step forward as Alex Lynn qualified fifth for this weekend’s Fuji round of the World Endurance Championship.

Gary Watkins
By:
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Lynn got down to a time aboard the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R that left him only three tenths behind the second-placed #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID qualified by Brendon Hartley during the 15-minute Hypercar qualifying period on Saturday afternoon

That represented a major step forward on the Caddy's performance during free practice: it could do no better than eighth in the Hypercar classification over the course of the three sessions. 

Cadillac found more than two seconds over its previous best lap of the weekend with Lynn’s 1m28.770s qualifying mark.

Richard Westbrook, who shares Cadillac’s solo full-season WEC entry with Lynn and Earl Bamber, believes that the car is now ready to challenge for another podium finish in the Fuji 6 Hours on Sunday. 

“I feel that we are back in the mix, at least to be best of the rest again behind the Toyotas,” Westbrook told Autosport.

“I feel like we’ve made a big step after struggling out of the box, which can obviously happen when it is your first time at track.

“The set-up was not where it should have been; that much was obvious from the times.”

Friday favourite: Richard Westbrook picks his favourite track

Lynn backed up Westbrook’s comments about the chances of Cadillac getting back on the podium for the first time since the Le Mans 24 Hours in June. 

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We've shown in previous races that starting fifth in not a detriment, so we'll continue to work on the car and hopefully be in position at the end for another podium,” he said.

Laura Wontrop Klauser, who is sportscar programme manager for Cadillac parent company General Motors, praised the Ganassi-run factory team for its work ahead of qualifying.

“Clearly we’ve made a massive stride and we are very happy with that step,” she told Autosport.

“We’ve only got one car for all the testing through practice, but the team has been very smart about the way it’s gone about it.”

The Fuji 6 Hours, the penultimate round of the 2023 WEC, begins at 11:00 local time on Sunday.

shares
comments

Ferrari's Fuji qualifying struggles "a surprise", says Calado

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

WEC
Fuji

Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying Toyota credits "Kamui effect" for pole gap in Fuji WEC qualifying

Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024

Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024

WEC

Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024 Isotta Fraschini plans two-car WEC Hypercar entry for 2024

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Richard Westbrook More
Richard Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Cadillac “proud” of podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Cadillac “proud” of podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook

Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground

Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground

IMSA
Watkins Glen

Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver” Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Formula 1

Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn Palou: Lack of F1 guarantee at my age played part in McLaren IndyCar U-turn

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

F1 Formula 1

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
James Newbold

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation
Gary Watkins

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe