Previous / Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
WEC News

British sportscar racer Fagg steps up to WEC with D'Station Aston

British sportscar racer Charlie Fagg will step up to the World Endurance Championship with the TF Sport-run D'Station Aston Martin squad in 2022.

British sportscar racer Fagg steps up to WEC with D'Station Aston
Gary Watkins
By:

The 22-year-old has been signed by Japanese GTE Am entrant D'Station after winning the GT4 European Series in 2021, when he shared a United Autosports McLaren 570S with Bailey Voisin.

Fagg comes into the line-up as the silver-rated driver after Andrew Watson, who raced for the team last year, was upgraded to gold status.

He will share the Aston Martin Vantage GTE with D'Station boss Tomonobu Fujii, who is rated gold, and bronze Satoshi Hoshino, Watson's team-mates in the D'Station's maiden season in the WEC in 2021.

Fagg, a race winner in GT4 in the British GT Championship in 2017 and 2018, said: "To be able to compete at this level is something I have always dreamt of doing and to do it with such a fantastic team is more than I could have hoped for!

"While it’s a big step up, I am honoured to be able to learn from my fantastic team-mates, Hoshino-san and Fujii-san, and being able to make my 24 Hours of Le Mans debut with them is the icing on the cake."

TF boss Tom Ferrier predicted that Fagg "will take this step up to GTE in his stride".

"Being able to support young, talented drivers up through the GT racing ladder is something extremely important to me and I’m glad we’ve been able to support Charlie in such a significant step in his career,” he said.

Fagg replaces Watson in the GTE Am lineup

Fagg replaces Watson in the GTE Am lineup

Photo by: TF Sport

Fujii added: “We are looking forward to working with Charlie for our 2022 WEC programme — he will be a big asset to our team.

"We are looking forward to improving on last year’s results and hope to take D’station Racing to the multiple podiums over the season."

The D'Station Aston's results in the 2021 WEC included a third in class at Monza in July and a top-six at Le Mans in August.

The D'Station entry is one of two Astons TF is fielding in the WEC this year.

The Vantage fielded under its own name will be driven by factory driver Marco Sorensen, Ben Keating and Porsche Carrera Cup France frontrunner and Supercup regular Florian Latorre.

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
