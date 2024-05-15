Podcast: WEC Spa 6 Hours review

Racing as a duo with Norman Nato on Formula E duty in Berlin, British drivers Will Stevens and Callum Ilott triumphed in the third round of the 2024 WEC that was interrupted by a lengthy red flag and belatedly restarted following the completion of barrier repairs.

Pitting shortly before the stoppage vaulted their Porsche 963 LMDh into a lead they kept to the end once the race resumed and the leading Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercars were forced to come in, ultimately securing Jota its first outright win in the WEC and the first customer team victory of the Hypercar era that began in 2022.

Ferrari's protest into the decision to resume the race, which continued long after the original six hour duration was set to conclude, was ultimately deemed inadmissible and dismissed.

Gary Watkins and James Newbold were in Belgium to watch all the action unfold, and join Kevin Turner on the podcast to explain what happened in the Hypercar battle, how the frenetic LMGT3 race unfolded and predict what it all means for next month's Le Mans 24 Hours.