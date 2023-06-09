Alpine launches A424 Beta LMDh car for 2024 WEC campaign

The French manufacturer revealed the A424 Beta in a special press conference on Friday morning at the Circuit de la Sarthe ahead of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Based on the next-generation ORECA LMP2 chassis, the new car will be powered by a 3.4-litre, single-turbo V6, bolstered by the standard rear-axle hybrid system common to all LMDh cars developed by Bosch, Xtrac and Williams Advanced Engineering.

The type number follows Alpine's traditional three-digit beginning with a '4', with the '24' signifying the date it will make its race debut.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi commented: "Today we unveil the Alpine A424 Beta, the forerunner of our Hypercar designed to challenge the best competitors starting next year.

"True to our values, this new prototype takes the A-arrow brand into the future; while following in the footsteps of our creations, beginning with Alpenglow [concept race car] and the A290 Beta [concept road car].

"The Alpine A424 Beta is racy, elegant and distinctive with its iconic and emblematic design.

It embodies both our present and our future thanks to the involvement and investment of our designers in its development."

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

Alpine announced all the way back in 2021 an intention to enter a pair of LMDhs in the WEC's top Hypercar class, as well as plans to base its new contender based upon the next-generation ORECA LMP2 chassis.

It first entered the Hypercar category in 2021 with a grandfathered LMP1 car, the ORECA-built Rebellion R-13, and continued to campaign that until the end of the 2022 season.

Alpine opted to drop back down to the LMP2 category where it had enjoyed success previously for the current season, expanding to two cars in preparation for its two-car assault in 2024.

Philippe Sinault, who runs the Signatech outfit that will operate the two-car Alpine squad, said: "Before entering this new chapter, our mission was to get to grips with our transition season in LMP2 while planning our future in Hypercar.

"We are racers first and foremost, and it was unthinkable for us to imagine the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary edition without Alpine. We absolutely wanted to be competing as racing is in our genes and also the best way to prepare ourselves.

Alpine A424 Photo by: Alpine

"A massive amount of groundwork, anticipation and commitment from everyone has already been done for nearly a year. The support of Alpine Racing and Oreca will be invaluable in ensuring that we are in the best possible position and make this magnificent prototype further cement Alpine’s place to the French and international motorsport zenith."

As well as Alpine, the WEC's Hypercar class in 2024 will be bolstered by new LMDh entries from Lamborghini and BMW, as well as a Le Mans Hypercar from boutique marque Isotta Fraschini.