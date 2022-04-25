Tickets Subscribe
All
Toyota Racing Series to loan cars to W Series
W Series News

W Series secures three-year Sky Sports broadcast deal

W Series will be shown on Sky Sports this season as part of a three-year partnership with the broadcaster.

Megan White
By:
W Series secures three-year Sky Sports broadcast deal

All 10 qualifying sessions and races, taking place across eight Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends, will be broadcast live by Sky.

The all-female championship had previously been broadcast by Channel 4, who will continue to show highlights, as well as free-to-air coverage of the British Grand Prix support race at Silverstone.

The new Sky deal runs until the end of W Series’ fifth on-track season in 2024.

W Series’ third season begins with a double-header in support of F1’s first Miami Grand Prix from 6-8 May.

Catherine Bond Muir, W Series CEO, said: “I’m delighted to announce our landmark broadcast partnership with Sky Sports, which is another significant step in W Series’ continued rapid expansion.

“Throughout our conversations with Sky, I’ve been impressed by their commitment to women’s sport and plans to amplify coverage of W Series across their vast portfolio of distribution channels, which will add real weight to our offering across broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

“This partnership enables W Series to continue to expand its viewership within the UK. Alongside Sky, Channel 4 will continue its free-to-air coverage of the entire W Series season with highlights of every race, and will also broadcast live our home race at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

Jessica Hawkins with a video camera

Jessica Hawkins with a video camera

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“With this broad broadcast offering, we have the perfect mix of coverage across our UK audience. W Series is an increasingly international series – more than half of the races during the 2022 season will take place outside Europe, including our first-ever race in Asia in support of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

“Our broadcast partnership with Sky Sports reflects this, giving us great breadth of coverage across Sky’s global platforms and we’re excited to showcase incredibly exciting racing through fantastic content, direct to our fans.”

W Series recently confirmed its full 18-driver grid for the 2022 season, with reigning double-champion Jamie Chadwick joining Caitlyn Jenner’s new team.

Read Also:

Abbie Eaton, who suffered a back injury during the 2021 Circuit of the Americas round, was the last driver to be confirmed, having since made a return to full fitness.

2021 runner-up Alice Powell, Aston Martin F1 driver ambassador Jess Hawkins, and 2019 runner-up Beitske Visser will also return to the series.

Abbi Pulling, who was a reserve driver last season and went on to achieve her first podium at the Austin season finale, will also have a full-time seat.

Five new drivers will join the grid, including Juju Noda, the daughter of 1990s Formula 1 driver Hideki Noda, who is the youngest driver to take part aged just 16.

Toyota Racing Series to loan cars to W Series
Toyota Racing Series to loan cars to W Series
How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series Plus

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion Plus

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion

Heading into 2021, much of the discussion around W Series centred on Jamie Chadwick and her fight for a second crown. Chadwick duly won out, but only after a season-long battle with Alice Powell, who came into the final double-header level on points and almost stole the show

W Series
Dec 2, 2021
How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers Plus

How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers

Jamie Chadwick successfully defended her W Series title as the series returned after a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw off a fierce fight from Alice Powell to keep the crown but with both looking to climb the motorsport ladder, what is next for both the two star drivers and series itself?

W Series
Nov 29, 2021
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
