Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey Next / W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series News

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

By:

W Series has confirmed a change to its calendar after the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix was cancelled, relocating the first race of the season to the Styrian Grand Prix on 26 June.

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

The first race had originally been planned to take place at the French GP on the same weekend, but that event was brought forward by a week after COVID travel regulations forced the cancellation of the race at Istanbul Park.

This led to the introduction of a double-header race in Austria the following two weekends (25-27 June and 2-4 July), with W Series racing at both.

2021’s championship will see eight races in support of F1, with other circuits to host the following rounds including Silverstone, Hungaroring and Spa-Francorchamps.

The series, in its second season, begins a five-day pre-season test at Anglesey on Monday.

It is almost two years since the last W Series race at Brands Hatch in August 2019, after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 17 of the 18 drivers so far confirmed for the 2021 W Series season taking part in the test at Anglesey.

South Africa's Tasmin Pepper is unable to attend the test due to travel restrictions.

The drivers will be joined by three additional drivers who have been invited to take part - Abbi Pulling, Gosia Rdest and Caitlin Wood.

Jamie Chadwick took the crown in front of a home crowd at the inaugural championship in 2019 despite being overtaken for the final podium place by her title rival Beitske Visser with three laps remaining.

W Series' 2019 champion Jamie Chadwick and runner-up Beitske Visser ahead of the 2021 pre-season test

W Series' 2019 champion Jamie Chadwick and runner-up Beitske Visser ahead of the 2021 pre-season test

Photo by: W Series

The Williams Formula 1 development driver went on to compete in the Formula Regional European Championship and the new Extreme E series, while Visser contested the Le Mans 24 Hours after winning last summer's W Series Esports League.

Other returning drivers include Alice Powell, who finished third in 2019 with one win and three further podiums, and fourth place finisher Marta Garcia.

The revised 2021 W Series race calendar:

26 June Spielberg, Austria (in support of the Styrian Grand Prix)
3 July Spielberg, Austria (in support of the Austrian Grand Prix)
17 July Silverstone, UK
31 July Budapest, Hungary
28 August Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
4 September Zandvoort, Netherlands
23 October Austin, USA
30 October Mexico City, Mexico
shares
comments

Related video

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Previous article

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Next article

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
Load comments

About this article

Series W Series
Author Megan White

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

3h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

3h
Latest news
W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
WS

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

May 26, 2021
W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
WS

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

May 17, 2021
W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey
WS

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

Mar 17, 2021
W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia
WS

W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia

Jan 13, 2021
Visser: F1 support status won't change W Series paddock atmosphere
WS

Visser: F1 support status won't change W Series paddock atmosphere

Dec 19, 2020
More
Megan White
What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?
Formula 1

What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019
The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star Plus

The motorsport LGBTQ+ tolerance lessons of a W Series star

Sarah Moore is enjoying 2019 - on and off the track. The W Series frontrunner was recently announced as a driver ambassador for new LGBTQ+ initiative Racing Pride and shares her thoughts on tolerance and acceptance in motorsport

W Series
Jun 15, 2019

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Latest news

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins
W Series W Series

W Series confirms calendar change as five-day Anglesey test begins

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey
W Series W Series

W Series moves five-day pre-season test to Anglesey

W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia
W Series W Series

W Series to run five-day pre-season test in Valencia

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.