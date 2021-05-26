W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

The channel will cover all eight races this year, starting at the Red Bull Ring, Austria, on 26 June.

Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Ted Kravitz – who presented W Series’ inaugural season in 2019 – will be joined by Anna Woolhouse, Alex Jacques, Amy Reynolds, Billy Monger and Naomi Schiff, who drove for W Series in 2019.

W Series was the second most-watched women’s sport in the UK behind football in 2019 when Channel 4 showed live coverage of the inaugural season.

McKenzie and Woolhouse will act as presenters, with Coulthard, Jacques and Monger serving as commentators.

Jacques is also lead commentator for Channel 4’s F1 coverage, FIA F2 and FIA F3, while Monger was analyst for Channel 4’s F1 coverage in 2019 and 2020 and race pundit for the W Series Esports League last year.

Reynolds, who will join Kravitz in the pitlane, has presented MotoGP for the past six years, and is also known for her work covering the FIM MXGP World Motocross Championship and the FIM Speedway World Championship.

Jamie Chadwick leads Alice Powell at the start of the race Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

W Series’ chief executive officer Catherine Bond Muir said: “I am delighted that W Series’ founding broadcast partner, Channel 4, has reinforced its commitment to showcasing women’s sport and our talented racing drivers.

“Live free-to-air motorsport coverage is rare, but our partnership with Channel 4 is a key part of W Series’ plan to create more visible role models to inspire girls and women to be a part of motorsport, whether that is on track, on screen or behind the scenes, and the expertise and insight provided by our brilliant commentary team will be instrumental to our efforts.”

Thirteen-time Formula 1 race winner and W Series advisory board chairman Coulthard said: “The interest in W Series’ inaugural season was remarkable and it will only increase this year when W Series races in partnership with Formula 1.

“With the world watching, the pressure on the drivers will increase this season and I’m looking forward to being part of the commentary team which brings to life their inspirational stories and skills.”

The revised 2021 W Series race calendar:

26 June - Spielberg, Austria (in support of the Styrian Grand Prix)

3 July - Spielberg, Austria (in support of the Austrian Grand Prix)

17 July - Silverstone, UK

31 July - Budapest, Hungary

28 August - Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

4 September - Zandvoort, Netherlands

23 October - Austin, USA

30 October - Mexico City, Mexico