Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP review

Beginning its longest season ever, MotoGP's 2022 season started off by crowning a new winner, as Bastianini guided his 2021-spec Ducati to his first victory.

The Italian converted his best-ever qualifying result of second into a strong start and took the lead with four laps remaining, fending off a late attack from KTM's Brad Binder.

Bastianini's win proved to be the only highlight for Ducati on a difficult opening night of the 2022 championship, as all of its factory runners struggled.

Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, taking Pramac poleman Jorge Martin with him, while Jack Miller retired with electrical issues.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan is once again joined by Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont to discuss what went wrong with Ducati's Qatar GP.

They also ask the same of Yamaha and Fabio Quartararo, while looking at the gains Honda has made with its radical new bike.