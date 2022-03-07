Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP review

The 2022 MotoGP season kicked off in exciting style with the Qatar Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini took an emotional win for Gresini Racing.

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP review

Beginning its longest season ever, MotoGP's 2022 season started off by crowning a new winner, as Bastianini guided his 2021-spec Ducati to his first victory.

The Italian converted his best-ever qualifying result of second into a strong start and took the lead with four laps remaining, fending off a late attack from KTM's Brad Binder.

Bastianini's win proved to be the only highlight for Ducati on a difficult opening night of the 2022 championship, as all of its factory runners struggled.

Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, taking Pramac poleman Jorge Martin with him, while Jack Miller retired with electrical issues.

In the latest Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan is once again joined by Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont to discuss what went wrong with Ducati's Qatar GP.

They also ask the same of Yamaha and Fabio Quartararo, while looking at the gains Honda has made with its radical new bike.

shares
comments
Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now
Previous article

Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now
Load comments

Latest news

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP review
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: 2022 Qatar GP review

Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now

“Lost” Ducati led to Miller’s Qatar MotoGP DNF
MotoGP MotoGP

“Lost” Ducati led to Miller’s Qatar MotoGP DNF

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini: Maiden MotoGP win “unexpected” in Qatar GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.