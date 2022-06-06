Tickets Subscribe
TT News

Third racer tragically killed at 2022 Isle of Man TT

A third rider has tragically died at the 2022 Isle of Man, after organisers announced Davy Morgan was killed in a crash in Monday’s Supersport race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Third racer tragically killed at 2022 Isle of Man TT

The event’s return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began had been marred already by the deaths of solo rider Mark Purslow after a crash last week in practice and Sidecar passenger Cesar Chanal in Sunday’s canceled Sidecar race.

Monday’s three-lap Supersport race was red-flagged on the final lap after the majority of frontrunners had already finished for an accident at the 27th Milestone section of the course.

This severity of the accident forced the Superstock race to be postponed untill 6:35pm on Monday evening.

Organisers have now confirmed that 52-year-old Norther Irish racer Morgan, a veteran of the TT who’d made his 80th start on Monday, died in the accident.

A statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

“The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

“Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

“Davy’s TT career included a 7th-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th-place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

“Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

“His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

Sidecar driver Olivier Lavorel is still in hospital in a critical condition following the accident which claimed Chanal’s life on Saturday.

Monday’s Supersport and Superstock races were won by Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman, while the rescheduled first Sidecar outing was claiming by Ben and Tom Birchall.

Racing is due to continue on Wednesday with the second Supersport race and the Supertwins race.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
