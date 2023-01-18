Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
TT News

McGuinness ends retirement rumours, enters TT 2023 with Honda

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness has put retirement rumours to bed as Honda has confirmed him in its road racing line-up for 2023.

Lewis Duncan
By:
McGuinness ends retirement rumours, enters TT 2023 with Honda

The 50-year-old made his 100th TT start last year in the opening Superbike race of the event and rode to a fighting fifth with Honda.

He had re-joined the team in 2022 after an acrimonious split, which followed an accident at the 2017 North West 200 in which he badly broke his leg.

Coming into the TT, McGuinness had already admitted in the months prior that it could be his last – but was non-committal on this throughout the 2022 event.

Honda has now confirmed McGuinness will return to the squad for the 2023 TT and North West 200, and will be joined by Nathan Harrison.

Read more: Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

McGuinness says he’s “hungry for more” and wanted to continue riding for Honda after his “special” runs on the Fireblade last year.

“Riding a Fireblade again at the TT last year was something special so it only felt right to continue for another year,” McGuinness said.

“I couldn't feel more at home with the Honda team so I need to say a massive thank you to Harv [Beltran] and Neil [Fletcher] .

“Celebrating 100 TT starts with the team and riding with that one-off livery and all of the history that we have was really something else.

“We also managed to crack the top 5 last year on the superbike, which was great, but I'm hungry for more.

“I just want to get started now and go racing again.”

John McGuinness, Honda Racing UK

John McGuinness, Honda Racing UK

Photo by: Stephen Davison

Team boss Beltran added: “I’m extremely pleased that we have been able to retain John’s services for another year of racing on the roads at the NW200 and TT where we have such a strong history at both events.

“Welcoming him back into the fold in 2022 was fantastic and to witness John celebrating 100 TT starts and be a part of that history was brilliant for everyone involved.

“Continuing that relationship for another season and building on last year shows Honda’s commitment to international Road Racing.

“It also gives me great pleasure to welcome Nathan to the team. He had a remarkable breakthrough year in 2022 and has impressed me with the attitude that he has toward his racing.

“It will be great for him to learn from John and utilise all of his experience and expertise to build step by step. I’m excited to see what we can all achieve together in 2023.”

shares
comments
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Previous article

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery ahead of new season
MotoGP

Yamaha first MotoGP team to unveil 2023 livery ahead of new season

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Rins didn’t think Honda “was such a bad bike” after first MotoGP test with LCR
MotoGP

Rins didn’t think Honda “was such a bad bike” after first MotoGP test with LCR

Latest news

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Kevin Magnussen believes 2022 was a good year to “restart Haas” in Formula 1 as the team looks to build on its return to the midfield in the coming season.

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023

Dale Coyne Racing has signed the 2022 Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb to pilot its #51 entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview
WRC WRC

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview

The new World Rally Championship season is the subject of discussion in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast, ahead of the first round in Monte Carlo commencing this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.