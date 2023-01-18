Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
FIA F2 News

Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2

The Red Bull Junior Team has announced its line-up for the 2023 season, with five newcomers to its roster, as it supports six drivers in the FIA Formula 2 championship.

Megan White
By:
Red Bull Junior Team announces 2023 line-up, F3 standouts move to F2

The announcement confirms third-year F2 racer Enzo Fittipaldi and last year's FIA Formula 3 runner-up Zane Maloney will drive for Carlin in F2, with Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford also graduating from F3 to F2 with Hitech.

Liam Lawson, Dennis Hauger, Ayumu Iwasa, Souta Arao, Arvid Lindblad, Crawford and Hadjar will continue as members of the academy.

Newcomers Sebastian Montoya, Enzo Deligny, Enzo Tarnvanichkul, Fittipaldi and Maloney have also joined the roster.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin said: “As a Team boss, Enzo and Zane are a dream pairing with both experience and potential.

“Enzo was a driver who really caught our attention last year and will be looking to build on the strong results he had in his rookie season.

“Zane was incredibly impressive in his rookie season of F3 and it’s fantastic to welcome him back to Carlin.

“He certainly needs to focus on building his experience in the first half of the season but I think by the mid-way point we’ll start to see some real flashes of potential.”

Reflecting on the appointment of Hadjar and Crawford, who finished fourth and seventh respectively in the 2022 F3 season, Hitech Team Principal Oliver Oakes said: “We are excited to field once again two cars in FIA Formula 2 in Red Bull Junior Team colours, especially with two such promising young talents.

As Lawson moves on from F2 to Super Formula, his former team Carlin has taken on two more Red Bull juniors in Maloney and Fittipaldi

As Lawson moves on from F2 to Super Formula, his former team Carlin has taken on two more Red Bull juniors in Maloney and Fittipaldi

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Isack we saw first hand his last year as a rookie in Formula 3 and Jak we know him well from his first F3 season with us in 2021.”

Hauger and Iwasa continue in the series, with the Norwegian 2021 F3 champion moving to MP Motorsport, while Iwasa stays at DAMS.

Lawson retains Red Bull support for his move from F2 to Super Formula with Team Mugen, but Hauger's 2022 team-mate at Prema Jehan Daruvala is no longer a member of the academy.

Montoya, son of seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya, will join Hitech in F3.

Both he and Crawford will also compete in the new Formula Regional Middle East Championship with Hitech.

Arao will drive in the GB3 Championship with Hitech, with Deligny racing in Spanish F4 with Campos Racing.

Lindblad will contest both Italian and UAE F4 with Prema Racing and Hitech respectively, while 2022 OK-Junior World Championship winner Tarnvanichkul remains in karting.

2023 Red Bull Junior Team line-up:

Driver Series Team
Enzo Fittipaldi F2 Carlin
Zane Maloney F2 Carlin
Isack Hadjar F2 Hitech
Jak Crawford F2 Hitech
Liam Lawson Super Formula Mugen
Dennis Hauger F2 MP Motorsport
Ayumu Iwasa F2 DAMS
Sebastian Montoya F3 Hitech
Souta Arao GB3 Hitech
Arvid Lindblad Italian F4, UAE F4 Prema, Hitech
Enzo Deligny Spanish F4 Campos
Enzo Tarnvanichkul Karting Prema
shares
comments
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Previous article

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Megan White More
Megan White
Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Daytona 24 Hours with hand surgery

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season five release date
Formula 1

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season five release date

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Kevin Magnussen believes 2022 was a good year to “restart Haas” in Formula 1 as the team looks to build on its return to the midfield in the coming season.

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023

Dale Coyne Racing has signed the 2022 Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb to pilot its #51 entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview
WRC WRC

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview

The new World Rally Championship season is the subject of discussion in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast, ahead of the first round in Monte Carlo commencing this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Plus

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

The ladder to F1 never gets any less slippery. But a strong cast of Formula 3 and Formula 2 aces proved sure of foot as they continued their climbs in 2022

FIA F2
Dec 24, 2022
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss Plus

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 16, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent Plus

The remarkable career turnaround of an ever-improving F2 talent

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.