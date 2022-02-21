Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future
TT News

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’

Isle of Man TT organisers says its push to bring live television coverage to the 2022 event is down it being “concerned about the size of our audience”.

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
Lewis Duncan
By:

The TT returns in 2022 having been cancelled for the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLUS: How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

For the first time in the event’s 115-years, the TT will be broadcast live as organisers get set to launch its new OTT platform TT+ in April.

TT 2022 will feature 40+ hours of live action spread across practice and race week, with a full team of presenters and plans for its coverage revealed last week.

While access to the live broadcast will cost £14.99, the rest of the video content – including a new feature film set for release later in 2022 and a Drive To Survive-style docuseries in 2023 – will be available for free.

Speaking in a Zoom conference attended by Autosport, the TT’s business development manager Paul Phillips says the aim behind the event’s new broadcast strategy was to bridge “generational, territorial gaps in our audience”.

When asked if he was concerned that broadcasting the TT live would affect physical attendance at the event, Phillips said: “I've got no issue that people will stop coming to the TT because of the live broadcast, I think quite the opposite.

“I think it will just make more and more and more people want to come.

“You got to remember that the whole broadcast strategy is built on the fact that we're concerned about the size of our audience.

“We've got gaps, generational gaps in our audience, we've got territorial gaps in our audience, because we're simply not visible in those countries.

“Whereas now, if you have an internet connection in Timbuktu, you can watch the TT from the moment the first bike goes in qualifying to the end of the Senior race.

“That's a massive, massive deal.”

While much excitement has been generated about the TT’s new live coverage, Phillips added that what the event doing “is not revolutionary”.

James Hillier, 1000 Kawasaki, Wicked Coatings Quattro Plant Kawasaki

James Hillier, 1000 Kawasaki, Wicked Coatings Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Photo by: Dave Kneen

He also stresses the live element would not work without a proper year-round content stream to help drive interest, hence the need for the new TT+ OTT platform.

“Live TV would be a complete failure without a strategy to gather audience, because we put it on live and we invest and we make a live product,” he said.

“But we know currently, what our audience looks like and how big that is.

“So, there's no point. It's like if the TT was a human being, the live broadcast will be the head.

“But all the other content is the blood pumping around the body, taking the blood to the head.

“So, there'd be no point having the live without having a proper content approach.

“And this is where you can quite easily look to a lot of other sports who are really doing this well - all sports today, we're living in a digital age.

Read Also:

“And, you know, in our world in motorsport, Formula 1, MotoGP, World Superbike, World Rally, they're all doing the same thing.

“Nothing that we're going to do here is revolutionary at all. It feels revolutionary for the TT, but it's just the only approach in 2022.”

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
