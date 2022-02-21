Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IndyCar / Sebring February testing Analysis

Should we read anything into IndyCar Sebring test times?

The 2022 IndyCar season gets underway on St. Petersburg's streets this weekend, with last week's two days of group testing on the Sebring short course all we have to base predictions on the pecking order. But can we truly draw conclusions from the times?

Should we read anything into IndyCar Sebring test times?
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

The 1.7-mile, 13-turn short course at Sebring is the nearest that IndyCar squads can get to testing on a street course. Its bumps and kerbs send the chassis into paroxysms, while putting a team’s shock and damper programme under the spotlight.

“It’s not bad – the best representation we’ve got of a street course,” said one driver. “The two things it helps with, as a driver, are [1] learning how to make the right calls for keeping the car in the window as the track constantly evolves as more and more rubber goes down. And then [2] power-down out of turns, when it’s slippery at the start of the day and when it’s rubbered up near the end of a test day… I reckon that’s pretty similar across all street tracks.

“There’s always bumps to deal with, so if it goes light, you get wheelspin, so you need the rear tyres really digging in and finding traction. Testing at Sebring can point you in the right direction there. But it’s never going to tell you everything you need to know for street courses. You’d have to really turn in early, go across the kerbs, to represent the shit we have to deal with on the racing line in Detroit…”

Still, with five of this year’s 17 races being held on temporary courses, any data gleaned from Sebring is valuable to individual drivers and race engineers. Comparative data within a team will also prove helpful as those involved will know how much fuel weight and tire life needs to be built into the performance calculations. But team-to-team judgments are near-impossible.

There were discrepancies from our four sources for three of the cars involved, so Autosport has gone with the consensus.

Herta sets Monday pace

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Without touching the push-to-pass boost, Colton Herta topped the times for Andretti Autosport on Monday with a time 0.17 seconds faster than that of his new team-mate, Romain Grosjean. But even if we were to rate their talents absolutely on par, that gap is hardly unusual, even on a roughly 52-second lap, especially given that second-year driver Grosjean is still learning about Andretti’s baseline set-up. It’s quite different from the ex-Formula 1 man's only previous reference, the Dale Coyne Racing team he drove for in 2021.

In any case, Grosjean was concentrating on the basics at Sebring. The kind of finessing that finds a driver a few hundredths of a second – or even a tenth if he’s lucky – weren’t on his agenda. Autosport has learned that he and race engineer Olivier Boisson didn’t adjust the front wing, for example. Had he done so, Grosjean might have matched Herta’s time, but perhaps something Herta didn’t try might have put him further ahead.

What of their team-mates? Alexander Rossi is not 0.45s slower than Herta around a 52s lap, as Monday’s times suggest. But it only takes a mistake in one corner on his best lap to stretch the gap between them.

Encouragingly, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was very much in the ballpark, matching Rossi’s time to the hundredth of a second in the afternoon. Many felt he would have benefitted from a second year in Indy Lights to tidy up his style and find those vital tenths that would make him a frontrunner. One day of testing at Sebring can’t prove he’s cured his ills, but he was also better than expected in his tests last year at Sebring and Barber Motorsports Park, so engineer Andy Listes appears to have someone worth moulding. It could be that DeFrancesco - who set a faster lap than both Herta and Patricio O'Ward when the trio drove the same DragonSpeed ORECA to LMP2 class victory in the Daytona 24 Hours - finds his best form in more powerful cars.

It was no surprise to see the fastest Chevrolet driver, Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, about a quarter-second off the ultimate pace of the Honda-powered Herta, since slow turns – the engine’s driveability on exit, to be more precise – have never been the strongest part of the Bowtie’s game. Newgarden was 0.13s ahead of team-mate Will Power, but Sebring has traditionally not been a track where the Aussie veteran shines.

Read Also:

Behind them, Felix Rosenqvist matched Arrow McLaren SP team-mate O’Ward, the Swede continuing on his improved form from late 2021. O’Ward’s best lap was recorded in the morning, unlike the majority of test participants, so he probably missed his prime moment in the afternoon. But that is not to dismiss Rosenqvist’s efforts: in preseason testing last year, as he adapted to the team he'd joined from Chip Ganassi Racing, he was way off O'Ward's times as he grappled with AMSP’s very front-downforce-heavy setup.

Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey set all-but-identical times for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, but were 0.4s faster than the team’s newest recruit Christian Lundgaard. That is not something we’d expect to see this year and Autosport understands the Formula 2 graduate  - who shone on his debut at the Indianapolis road course last year - was on a different programme.

Lundgaard lagged behind his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mates

Lundgaard lagged behind his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team-mates

Photo by: IndyCar Series

A final highlight of the times – with all the usual caveats in place, of course – was the performance of rookie Kyle Kirkwood in the AJ Foyt Racing. He’s been impressed with the team’s damper programme, and the team is more than happy to follow the Indy Lights champion’s wish to dial out the car’s understeer that his predecessor Sebastien Bourdais favoured.

Read Also:

Fastest times without push-to-pass, Monday

Pos Driver Team-engine Lap time
1 Colton Herta Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda 51.85
2 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.02
3 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet 52.09
4 Will Power Team Penske-Chevroelt 52.22
5 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 52.23
6 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 52.25
7 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 52.26
8 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 52.28
9= Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda 52.30
9= Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 52.30
11 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske-Chevrolet 52.32
12 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 52.39
13 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 52.43
14 Kevin Magnussen Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.46
15 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 52.48
16 Tatiana Calderon AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 52.54
17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda 52.66

TUESDAY

Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Hélio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda, Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: IndyCar Series

“Jack Harvey’s a very good driver, but why was he so excited to leave Shank and go to Rahal’s team?” remarked one paddock luminary after spying Tuesday’s Sebring times, with 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud on top, a few hundredths quicker than Meyer Shank Racing team-mate Helio Castroneves. “I think Jack needed to be a bit more patient, give it another year – because I reckon he’s quit Meyer Shank at exactly the wrong time, and he’s going to be kicking himself…”

This observation came from a man who knows as well as anyone that Sebring test times have too many variables to make a completely sound judgment, but Pagenaud was left very satisfied by the handling of his MSR car, and the power delivery of his Honda, after seven years in a Penske-Chevrolet.

Read Also:

Andretti Autosport and Penske weren’t present on Tuesday to provide a handy reference point. So if Pagenaud’s fastest lap looks worryingly adrift of Herta’s Monday time, well, that’s typical Sebring and why day-to-day comparisons can’t be made. On Tuesday the drivers were having to deal with very tricky wind conditions, the kind one encounters on a flat, unshielded former Army base airfield, and not representative of any street courses on the calendar, save perhaps the main straight at St. Petersburg (which is also part of an airport).

Marcus Ericsson is on a confidence high at the moment, so it’s no surprise to see him a tad faster than his champion team-mates in the Chip Ganassi Racing stable, regardless of slightly different programmes for the day.

PLUS: How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Worries over Rinus VeeKay’s form in the second half of last year (not worries that either he or his Ed Carpenter Racing team expressed, it must be noted) after his clavicle-busting bike shunt, can appear to be put to rest, as he turned the fastest Chevy lap of the day. Right behind him was Kirkwood, while the only team fielding a solo car, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Callum Ilott, deserve much credit for being only 0.42s off Pagenaud’s best time.

Meanwhile, Takuma Sato’s first test with Dale Coyne Racing saw him finish the day a few hundredths behind rookie team-mate David Malukas, who had run the previous day. They are expected to be closely matched on road and street courses this year.

Should we draw conclusions from this test? Absolutely not. Can we see any indicators of patterns emerging? Yes, but not enough for a hard-and-fast form guide.

Fastest times without push-to-pass, Tuesday

Pos Driver Team-engine Lap time
1 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 52.11
2 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 52.19
3 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.21
4 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 52.27
5 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 52.28
6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.32
7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.33
8 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 52.41
9 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 52.53
10 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 52.72
11 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 52.80
12 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 52.95
13 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 53.03
14 Tatiana Calderon AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet 53.05
shares
comments
Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Previous article

Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?
IndyCar

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Should we read anything into IndyCar Sebring test times?
IndyCar IndyCar

Should we read anything into IndyCar Sebring test times?

Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Lopez replaces Johnson in AXR's Ally Cadillac for IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?
IndyCar IndyCar

Could Pagenaud and Meyer Shank challenge for the IndyCar title?

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud leads Meyer Shank 1-2 in second Sebring IndyCar test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.