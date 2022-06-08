Wehrlein has "good first impression" of Porsche Gen3 Formula E car

The all-new Gen3 car will be employed in Formula E for the upcoming 2022-23 season, and features a 350kW drive motor in addition to a 250kW front-mounted regenerative motor - for a total regeneration capacity of 600kW.

This means that approximately 40% of all energy used in next season's races will have come from regeneration, up from around 25% on the current Gen2 car.

The car also features all-new Hankook tyres, and the bodywork features recycled carbonfibre in the championship's bid to improve its sustainability credentials.

Wehrlein completed Porsche's first run in the new machinery, albeit not at full power, but spoke highly of his first experience of the new car.

“It was a very interesting day and an awesome experience to drive our new Gen3 car for the first time," Wehrlein said.

"It feels great and I'm excited to test it at full power soon. The first impressions today were also very good and it made me hungry for more."

Porsche Formula E director Florian Modlinger added that the first run of the new car will give the team the capacity to continue to work on getting the Gen3 machinery's systems in order ahead of the first group tests at an undisclosed date.

“We took the first step towards Gen3 today, with the successful rollout on our test track at the development centre," Modlinger said.

"I want to thank the team for their huge effort in making this possible. It was a lot of work technologically and operationally to get our new car out on the track for Season 9 and to drive the first kilometres.

"We’re now looking forward to the next few days and weeks and to making further progress with the car. We’ll work on better aligning the systems and then the car’s performance.”

Porsche will become a supplier for the first time in Formula E next season, having previously sewn up a deal with Andretti - who will take the manufacturer's powertrains on a "long term deal" after its deal with BMW ended.