Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller Next / Michael Dunlop: Latest TT win counters pace doubters
TT News

Harrison “wanted to go home” after Isle of Man TT tyre issue

Dean Harrison made a shock switch to Metzeler tyres for Monday’s Isle of Man TT Supersport race after an issue with a Dunlop made him “want to go home”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Harrison “wanted to go home” after Isle of Man TT tyre issue

Saturday’s Superbike race saw Padgetts Honda rider Davey Todd forced to retire when his Dunlop rear tyre delaminated at the Sulby section of track.

This came on the cut slick Dunlop rear the tyre company had replaced its slick range with, after a number of high-profile failures at the North West 200 in May.

Harrison, who was almost 40s off race-winner Peter Hickman – also on Dunlops – in Saturday’s Superbike race, says he has struggled all week to adapt to the rubber having switched from Metzelers this year.

For Monday’s first Supersport race, Harrison had secretly switched to Metzeler tyres and was just five seconds from the win having not used that manufacturer since 2019.

Explaining his switch, Harrison says he had an issue with his Dunlop tyre “the other day” and was scared about riding on them again.

Autosport asked both his DAO Racing team and Dunlop for clarification, with his team saying it was a rear tyre hugger issue while Dunlop said there was no tyre failure.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Harrison said of his switch to Metzelers. “I set a sector record, it’s not all bad. The first time I’d used a Metzeler in three years, and I set down Bray Hill here because my [Dunlop] tyre fell to bits the other day and ripped my hugger off.

“And they [Dunlop] said to me you need to run 1.5 bar minimum, because that’s the problem.

“And I said I was already doing that, I had the highest pressure they recommended and it still fell to pieces.

“I’m just concerned over my own safety and everyone else’s, to be honest.

“So, I said I didn’t want to ride, I want to go home, I’m done. It’s concerning, it’s genuinely concerning. It’s dangerous enough without tyres blowing up.”

Harrison added that it “wasn’t my idea” to switch to the Dunlops for 2022 and has always been happier on Metzelers.

Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki

Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki

Photo by: Tony Goldsmith

Hickman, who was third on his Dunlop-shod Triumph in the Supersport race, told Autosport that he expected a few more riders to make the switch after Todd’s problem but is not worried himself.

“I guess I was expecting a few people to change,” he said when asked about Harrison’s switch of tyre make.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything, to be honest. Yeah, it is what it is.

“I’ve let the team sort out what they needed to sort out, but from my side I’m pretty happy with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.

“There’s differences in how you set your bike up, in how your prepare the tyre for the race.

“There are so many variables, there’s so many variables that people don’t understand that can lead to what is happening.

“I’m not saying that we’ve got it perfect, and I’m not saying we’re not going to have a problem because we might.

“But as it stands at the minute, everything I’ve done so far is spot on.”

Asked if there had been any word on possible changes to the tyres over safety going forward, Hickman added: “If we’re forced to change, it won’t be from my side.”

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller
Previous article

Isle of Man TT 2022: Dunlop takes 20th win in Supersport thriller
Next article

Michael Dunlop: Latest TT win counters pace doubters

Michael Dunlop: Latest TT win counters pace doubters
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash
Road racing Road racing

Inquest finds reason for mistaken identity of TT Sidecar racer killed in crash

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin
Road racing Road racing

McGuinness will happily ‘blow wind up the arse’ of TT rookie Irwin

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored
Road racing Road racing

The moral complexities of the Isle of Man TT that can’t be ignored

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?
Road racing Road racing

Was the 2022 Isle of Man TT a farewell to a king?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.