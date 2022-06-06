Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope Next / Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally Sardinia review
WRC / Rally Italy News

Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over

Kalle Rovanpera admitted he was glad to exit a tough Rally Sardinia having executed a clever strategy to extend his World Rally Championship lead.

Tom Howard
By:
Rovanpera glad tough WRC Sardinia weekend is over

The Toyota driver headed into the gravel event off the back of three consecutive wins, with two of those coming from being first on the road.

However, Sardinia’s rough roads coupled with scorching temperatures provided a much tougher challenge for Rovanpera given his road position.

Rovanpera struggled to match the outright pace of his rivals and was lucky to survive a scare on Stage 4 that ripped a large section of his rear wing from his GR Yaris.

Despite struggling to feel comfortable on the loose stages, he managed to reach the finish in fifth place, while claiming four bonus points on the final powerstage.

It was enough to extend his championship lead over Thierry Neuville to 55 points after the Hyundai driver left Sardinia with only five powerstage points. Neuville lost two minutes to a transmission issue on Friday, before rolling his i20 N into retirement on Saturday.

“Of course, we knew really well that it was going to be really important to have good points and if you can get more than Thierry that is already enough,” said Rovanpera.

“The only goal for the final day was to gain some points on the powerstage and we picked up four points and fifth place in the rally.

“We knew that we just needed to be clever and we did that and we got more points than Thierry, so we can be quite happy with that.

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I was a bit disappointed with the feeling of the car on the last stage.

“I was struggling a lot with the car and fighting some issues with the steering which was really rough. I had some moments and mistakes so for sure I couldn’t be fully happy.

“This was a tough weekend and I’m glad it is over.”

Read Also:

Rovanpera was the best placed Toyota at the event, ahead of Takamoto Katsuta, after fellow team-mates Elfyn Evans and Esapekka Lappi both encountered problems.

Evans was forced to retire from the lead on Friday due to a water leak, before a rear suspension issue put him out of Saturday’s action. The Welshman did rejoin the rally on Sunday to claim three powerstage points.

Lappi, who returned to the third car in place of the Le Mans-bound Sebastien Ogier, led heading into Saturday before crashing out on Stage 10. The Finn returned to pick up two points on the final stage.

shares
comments

Related video

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope
Previous article

Tanak: Hyundai "nowhere close to perfection" but WRC win provides hope
Next article

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally Sardinia review

Gravel Notes Podcast: WRC Rally Sardinia review
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

Latest news

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
WRC WRC

Friday Favourite: The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination
WRC WRC

Pirelli content with WRC tyres after "positive" Safari Rally examination

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid
WRC WRC

Time running out for UK 2023 WRC calendar bid

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”
WRC WRC

Moncet: Hyundai WRC team still working through “complications”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally Plus

Why WRC's Safari tour is more than just a rally

OPINION: A source of national pride in Kenya, the Safari Rally is also a sporting, cultural and economic phenomenon. And as last weekend's World Rally Championship round reminded us, it's a key driver in establishing Africa’s place in world motorsport

WRC
Jun 29, 2022
How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally Plus

How Rovanpera tamed a wild Safari Rally

The Safari Rally acted as a brutal test of driver and car resolve as multiple retirements opened the path for a historic Toyota 1-2-3-4 triumph, headed by star Kalle Rovanpera. But keeping things clean was only half of the challenge, as a well-timed charge when conditions worsened allowed the Finn to take control

WRC
Jun 27, 2022
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Plus

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead Plus

How Rovanpera overcame rallying royalty in Portugal to extend his WRC lead

Although the Rally Portugal entry list featured World Rally Championship royalty in Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier, victory was secured by rallying's rising star in Kalle Rovanpera. Here's the story of his 2022 hat-trick, as his key rivals faltered among the gravel and asphalt ahead of them

WRC
May 23, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Plus

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Plus

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Plus

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Plus

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Autosport donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the trials and tribulations of a rally mechanic

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.