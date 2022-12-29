Two dates changed on latest 2023 Super GT calendar

The races in question are Rounds 6 and 7, to be held at Sugo and Autopolis respectively.

Super GT has moved to avoid a clash between the Sugo race and the Fuji round of the World Endurance Championship by shifting its annual trip to Japan's Tohoku region back a week to 16-17 September.

The Autopolis round was previously scheduled for 30 September-1 October, but will now instead take place two weeks later on 14-15 October.

This creates a clash with Petit Le Mans, the IMSA SportsCar Championship finale, although it does also eliminate an overlap with the GT World Challenge Europe curtain-closer in Barcelona.

The start of the season is still scheduled for 15-16 April at Okayama, with Motegi again set to host the final round of the eight-race season on 4-5 November, three weeks after the revised Autopolis date.

Race distances for the 2023 season, as well as pre-season testing dates, have yet to be announced.

Updated 2023 Super GT calendar:

Round Date Track Round 1 15-16 April Okayama Round 2 3-4 May Fuji Round 3 3-4 June Suzuka Round 4 5-6 August Fuji Round 5 26-27 August Suzuka Round 6 16-17 September Sugo Round 7 14-15 October Autopolis Round 8 4-5 November Motegi