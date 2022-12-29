Two dates changed on latest 2023 Super GT calendar
Two dates on the 2023 Super GT calendar have been changed according to the latest information released by Japanese governing body JAF.
The races in question are Rounds 6 and 7, to be held at Sugo and Autopolis respectively.
Super GT has moved to avoid a clash between the Sugo race and the Fuji round of the World Endurance Championship by shifting its annual trip to Japan's Tohoku region back a week to 16-17 September.
The Autopolis round was previously scheduled for 30 September-1 October, but will now instead take place two weeks later on 14-15 October.
This creates a clash with Petit Le Mans, the IMSA SportsCar Championship finale, although it does also eliminate an overlap with the GT World Challenge Europe curtain-closer in Barcelona.
The start of the season is still scheduled for 15-16 April at Okayama, with Motegi again set to host the final round of the eight-race season on 4-5 November, three weeks after the revised Autopolis date.
Race distances for the 2023 season, as well as pre-season testing dates, have yet to be announced.
Updated 2023 Super GT calendar:
|Round
|Date
|Track
|Round 1
|15-16 April
|Okayama
|Round 2
|3-4 May
|Fuji
|Round 3
|3-4 June
|Suzuka
|Round 4
|5-6 August
|Fuji
|Round 5
|26-27 August
|Suzuka
|Round 6
|16-17 September
|Sugo
|Round 7
|14-15 October
|Autopolis
|Round 8
|4-5 November
|Motegi
