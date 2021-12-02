Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Tim Schenken retires as Supercars race director

By:

Ex- Formula 1 driver Tim Schenken has announced his retirement from the Supercars race director role.

Tim Schenken retires as Supercars race director

The former F1 driver has held the top official job for the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars since 1987.

However this weekend's Bathurst 1000 will be his final race in the role before he hands over to James Taylor.

“Having thought about this decision and having discussed it with those near and dear to me, I came to the conclusion that it was time to call it a day,” Schenken said.

“It’s been a privilege to have been involved in the Supercars Championship for so long and to have worked with so many wonderful people during this time.

“There are so many great memories I will cherish and I expect to miss not being in race control at each event.”

Schenken will continue to work with Motorsport Australia and the FIA in other roles, including as an FIA Platinum track inspector, as well as the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Chairman of the Organising Committee and Clerk of the Course.

“I will of course remain available to the [Supercars] race control team, should they wish to chat or debrief, as I do with many officials across the globe,” Schenken added.

“Given I still have a senior role with the FIA and also with Motorsport Australia, I look forward to working on various projects in the years ahead, as well as mentoring the next generation of officials.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arroca paid tribute to Schenken's decades of service to Supercars.

“Tim has been such a major part of the Supercars Championship and is highly respected," said Arocca.

"He can certainly take credit for the professionalism in the way these events are now officiated and run.

“We saw how Tim was able to mentor the likes of Michael Masi, who was able to move seamlessly into the Formula 1 race director role which is evidence of the professionalism of the Supercars race control set up.

“Tim deserves a sincere thank you from everyone in the motorsport community and we look forward to continuing to work with him at Motorsport Australia in the years to come.”

Read Also:

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer echoed Arocca's thoughts.

“It has been a pleasure seeing Tim lead the team in race control and on behalf of everyone at the Repco Supercars Championship, we congratulate and sincerely thank Tim for his contributions to our category over so many years," he said.

“There are only a handful of people who would have been to as many races as Tim and his knowledge and experience has been invaluable to so many throughout his journey in Supercars.

“Tim has left such a legacy on Supercars officialdom and his friendship and presence in race control will be missed.”

shares
comments

Related video

Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst
Previous article

Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst
General

Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst

F1 world champion Alan Jones hails "true enthusiast" Frank Williams
Formula 1

F1 world champion Alan Jones hails "true enthusiast" Frank Williams

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Tim Schenken retires as Supercars race director
Supercars Supercars

Tim Schenken retires as Supercars race director

Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst
General General

Supercars ace Mostert seals TCR Australia title at Bathurst

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid
Supercars Supercars

Wildcard could keep Lowndes on the Bathurst 1000 grid

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team
Supercars Supercars

DJR becomes first carbon neutral Supercars team

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.