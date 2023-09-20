Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst Supercars parity changes
Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup is vehemently opposed to Supercars making any more parity-related aero changes ahead of the Bathurst 1000.
Parity talk ramped back up at last weekend's Sandown 500 where every session was topped by Camaros, including a top-five lock-out in the race.
Even before the race, Autosport revealed that Ford is lobbying for a front aero change ahead of the Bathurst 1000, in a bid to shift the aero balance backwards and improve rear tyre life.
Whether Ford will be successful in its campaign remains to be seen, particularly given the official parity threshold hasn't been triggered.
Should it happen, however, it won't go down well with General Motors homologation team Triple Eight.
T8 managing director Whincup says Supercars should forget about any more in-season tweaks and focus on plans to re-evaluate the aero packages in what is expected to be a big off-season push to eliminate parity concerns.
"Supercars has got a plan," he told Autosport. "They've got a sensational plan at the end of the year to go aero testing.
"I think we all just need to forget about it. This talk about doing aero updates for the next round is just outrageous.
Broc Feeney, Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
"We've had enough. We've given the Ford guys all year to develop and they are as close as they've ever been right now.
"We need to get through the next three rounds, go aero testing, and then I can't wait to get through that, because that's it. That's the end of the conversation. Whatever you bring to the table is what you bring to the table, and in 2024 we can put it behind us and go racing."
Autosport understands the post-season plan in question will involve off-shore wind tunnel testing, which will be a first for Supercars.
That is widely seen as the only way to find aero parity between two different body shapes that are now pinned to an identical platform, apart from the motor.
That has proved to be the complicating factor for parity with the Gen3 cars, given teams have lost any freedom to develop parts to improve the cars.
Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour
Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour Stanaway to join Whincup for Triple Eight debut at Bathurst 12 Hour
The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great
The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great The qualities that made retiring legend Whincup a Supercars great
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad
Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad Triple Eight announces Van Gisbergen exit, Brown arrival at Supercars squad
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing Van Gisbergen explains "mind-numbing" Supercars racing
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals Erebus release Brown as Triple Eight remain tight lipped on driver deals
Latest news
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project Suzuka’s Turn 2 kerbs go black and yellow for Vettel bee project
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links Schumacher can remain Mercedes F1 reserve amid Alpine WEC links
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.