Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars News

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal

By:

Tickford Racing has signed Supercars race winner Cam Waters to an all-new multi-year deal.

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal

Having held an option on the star driver beyond 2021 under an existing agreement, the famous Ford team has decided on a brand new deal instead.

According to the announcement Tickford and Waters have 'negotiated an all-new arrangement' that will continue for an unspecified number of years.

Tied up in the Waters deal is a new multi-year sponsorship deal between Tickford and Monster Energy.

After a pair of Bathurst 1000 starts for Kelly Racing in 2011 and 2012, Waters has been a loyal Tickford driver, a stay that's yielded a Super2 title (2015) and five main game race wins.

With this new deal he says he's aiming to add a main game title to his list of achievements in a Tickford Ford.

“One hundred per cent, the goal is to win a championship,” Waters said.

“We won the Super2 championship in 2015 and have built up to this point where the Monster Mustang is a genuine contender and we expect to compete for wins every race.

"I know I’ve taken a lot of steps forward as a driver, the team’s stepped up a lot in its own right to get to where we are, and I feel we’re ready for that next step.

"We have the tools and the opportunity to fight for a championship, and the goal is to win that fight.”

Cameron Waters, Tickford Ford

Cameron Waters, Tickford Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Tickford CEO Tim Edwards said the new deal is a clear sign the team shares that goal.

“In 2016 we brought Cam up to our main game programme with the goal to develop him into a champion.” he said.

“He’s made strong steps with us each year and has firmly established himself at that championship level, so we’re thrilled to be continuing with him into the years ahead.

"Cam’s entering the prime of his career as a driver and as a team we’re clicking along quite well which makes the opportunity ripe for us to have a lot of success in the coming years.

"We’re working hard to put those pieces together, and are looking forward to putting Cam and the Monster Energy Mustang at the front for years to come.”

Confirmation of the Waters deal completes Tickford's regular driver line-up for the 2022 season.

Former series champion James Courtney has inked a new multi-year deal of his own, while Jake Kostecki has been recruited to effectively replace Jack Le Brocq.

Thomas Randle, meanwhile, will join the team for his rookie main game season as part of the squad's re-expansion to four cars.

shares
comments

Related video

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

Previous article

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne United States GP
Formula 1

Sydney considering bid to take over F1 Australian GP from Melbourne

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal
Supercars

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Cameron Waters More
Cameron Waters
Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale Townsville II
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale and Waters kick-start season with victories The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale and Waters kick-start season with victories

Supercars Bathurst: Waters eclipses rivals for top 10 shootout pole
Supercars

Supercars Bathurst: Waters eclipses rivals for top 10 shootout pole

Tickford Racing More
Tickford Racing
Tickford signs Supercars young gun Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure
Supercars

Tickford signs Supercars young gun Kostecki, confirms Le Brocq departure

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat to replace Le Brocq
Supercars

Kostecki lands Tickford Supercars seat to replace Le Brocq

Trending Today

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans F1 driver talks over "marginal" Raikkonen call

Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez was in "survival mode" amid illness struggle in US GP

The key details the boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The key details the boosted Red Bull and held back Hamilton in Verstappen’s USA victory

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “a bit angry” with Bagnaia’s Misano MotoGP tyre choice

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Wolff: Mercedes couldn’t match Red Bull’s aggressive US GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes couldn’t match Red Bull’s aggressive US GP strategy

Red Bull: Verstappen’s tyres “down to the canvas” made US GP win doubtful
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen’s tyres “down to the canvas” made US GP win doubtful

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt Jr’s comments

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020

Latest news

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal
Supercars Supercars

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover
Supercars Supercars

Secret $25 million funding of Supercars takeover

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Matt Stone Racing announces Hazelwood Supercars deal

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.