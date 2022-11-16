Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit
Supercars News

The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay

The delay to the Gen3 testing programme could provide a spicy start to the 2023 Supercars season, according to Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The hidden benefit to Supercars Gen3 test delay

It was announced on Tuesday that long-held plans for teams to begin testing their new Gen3 cars next month have been shelved.

Instead the off-season programme has been re-organised, the build phase extended well into January before testing kicks off.

That will leave teams around six weeks from the shakedown of their new cars to the opening round of the season in Newcastle.

In between the shakedown and the season opener there will be just two dedicated test days for each team – one at either Winton (Victorian teams) or Queensland Raceway (Queensland teams) and an all-in test at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Given the development work with the prototypes has been focused on durability rather than set-up work, the compact test programme means teams will head to Newcastle with limited knowledge on how to extract speed from a Gen3 car.

While that might be a source of frustration for teams and drivers, Edwards says fans could be the big winners thanks to what will be highly unpredictable form for the first few rounds.

Should that happen it would be reminiscent of the 2013 season, the first for the Car of the Future platform, which saw a host of different winners.

"The reality is that it will throw the balls in the air for the first round, because we're all going to be scrambling to learn about these cars as quickly as we can," Edwards told Autosport.

"Nobody has done a toe sweep, nobody has done a camber sweep, nobody has done a ride height sweep. Nobody has done anything. Including the cars that have been run.

Tim Edwards, Tickford Racing Ford

Tim Edwards, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

"It's going to be like darts at a dartboard for the first few rounds.

"Roll the clock back to 2013; in 2012, Triple Eight and ourselves won every single race for the season, and in 2013, there was six different winners from the first nine races.

"We could end up with that this season. For the people sitting at home, the fact that we're not running these cars until January means we're going to be even deeper in the dark when we get on track, and it will result in quite a jumbled up grid while we're all trying to find our feet.

"That bodes well as a spectacle."

While the six-week turnaround is a stark contrast to the last technical overhaul, which saw teams testing COTF hardware as much as five months out from the first round, there appears to be a sense of satisfaction from teams that this delay is the right call.

According to Edwards the difference is the sheer amount of control parts which, at team level, shouldn't require durability testing.

"[The delay is] the right call, definitely," he said.

"We were borderline saying, 'Yeah, we can probably push for December'. But the reality is there are a few bits that are running late, and what you don't want to do is work right up to it, and then pull the pin on it.

"So we all agreed that it would be more comfortable for everybody.

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford

James Courtney, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"I don't think anybody is nervous about reliability and stuff like that. Yeah, there will be a few teething issues. But this is a different race car to what we've all built before.

"So much of it is, there's the design, it's been run. We're talking about things like uprights.

"If my engineers designed a new upright today, and we thought it was going to make our car go faster, we'd have a crack at machining it and running it on the car in Adelaide. That's what we do.

"We've done that in the past. I remember one time we came back from Darwin and we'd had a shit run.

"We said, 'stuff it, we're designing a new front end'. We designed and manufactured a completely new front end, new upright, new suspension arms, everything, and ran it successfully at Townsville.

"Yes there is risk in doing that, but that's the business we're in. So I don't think anybody is nervous about that."

shares
comments
Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit
Previous article

Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit

Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit
Supercars

Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit

Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive
Supercars

Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Tickford Racing More
Tickford Racing
Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries
Supercars

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park Albert
Supercars

Formula 1 drivers to drive Supercars at Albert Park

Latest news

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised by “aggressive” Norris Brazil GP clash

Charles Leclerc admits that he was surprised to be punted into a spin by an “aggressive” Lando Norris early in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira leaves KTM on good terms but admits he “didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results” as he departs for Aprilia and RNF for the 2023 MotoGP season.

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals tweaked F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.