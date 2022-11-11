Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive
Supercars News

Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit

Daniel Ricciardo has left the door ajar for a Supercars cameo next season, while re-iterating that Formula 1 remains his priority.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo won't rule out Supercars cameo after McLaren F1 exit

The Australian is set to be absent from the F1 grid for the first time in over a decade next season with his spot at McLaren going to countryman Oscar Piastri.

He is likely to land a top reserve driver role for 2023, having already been linked to both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, and remains hopeful of returning to a race seat in 2024.

While an F1 reserve driver role is Ricciardo's priority for 2023, race starts in other categories aren't off the table entirely.

Asked in Brazil if he would consider a one-off start in another series, with Supercars used as the specific example, Ricciardo said he would consider it – as long as it would benefit his bid to return to an F1 race seat.

PLUS: The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

"I guess I need to wait to see where I land next year," he said.

"Obviously I'm talking about potentially a reserve role or whatever. Truth is, I haven't agreed to anything or signed anything yet.

"Then it comes to a question of, what am I allowed to do, is one thing, but ultimately, if I feel maybe doing a one-off will benefit me, and keep me sharp or whatever.

"Then it's something I'll potentially look into.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, talks to the press

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, talks to the press

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"But I'm kind of like, F1 is so different to maybe a touring car or something, that I don't know if it will kind of distance me more. So that's what I would need to work out.

"So yeah, tough. I don't want to say no yet to anything. But ideally, I'd get some days in an F1 car as opposed to trying to, let's say, get a seat somewhere else."

Read Also:

Ricciardo has twice sampled Supercars hardware, his first experience in Triple Eight's 'Sandman' wagon, before an outing in Rick Kelly's factory Nissan Altima at Calder Park in 2019.

At the time he said a future Bathurst 1000 start was a "50-50", the topic of a Bathurst cameo later rearing its head when he joined McLaren.

That was through the link between McLaren and Walkinshaw Andretti United, which is co-owned by Zak Brown.

The Supercars rules allow teams to field one-off entries at the majority of events throughout the season, making a Ricciardo cameo at least feasible.

Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars' Drive to Survive
Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive
Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen
Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive
Supercars

Analysis: The challenges facing Supercars’ Drive to Survive

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

The inadvertent farewell that F1 risks not appreciating

Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for 2023, rules out IndyCar move
Formula 1

Ricciardo denies signing F1 reserve deal for 2023, rules out IndyCar move

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz
Formula 1

Ricciardo exit proof of F1’s brutal nature, says Sainz

