Ford no longer pushing for hybrids or full-electric racing
Supercars News

Supercars targeting North American F1 race from 2024

Supercars is hoping to add a North American Formula 1 race to its schedule in the next few seasons.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars targeting North American F1 race from 2024

The V8-powered series is looking to expand its relationship with F1 beyond the lead support slot at the Australian Grand Prix, with as many as three F1 races on the cards.

Singapore is thought be a likely target given its proximity to Australia, while there has been increasing talk of plans for a North American berth as well.

That overseas expansion won't come next year, with a 12 or 13 round calendar focused on Australia and New Zealand on the cards.

However F1 races could be added to the schedule as soon as 2024.

"The focus for the last few months has been getting the Gen3 cars out and getting our main events done at the end of the year," Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold told Autosport.

"But we are certainly looking at being a category support for F1 at some events in the future.

"The target would be whatever suits and fits in with the event calendar that works for both parties."

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

What is unclear is whether the overseas expansion would see the schedule grow, or come at the expense of local events.

According to Nettlefold both options are on the table.

"I believe it would," he said when asked if the schedule would grow. "And it might be that there might be a bit of weeding out of events.

"We'll see what's right for the sport. I think the fans would love it, the drivers would love it, and the sponsors would benefit from it. We are world class."

With the Gen3 era starting next year there will be a more global feel to Supercars, with Ford running its brand new Mustang, and General Motors replacing the Holden Commodore with the Chevrolet Camaro.

Nettlefold added that the global relevance is key to striking and expanded deal with F1, while having two US brands makes adding a North American a clear target.

"Totally, 200%. We've got global relevance now," he said. "We're the only touring car really focusing on that.

"I would love to see us as category support in the Americas. How powerful would that be for Ford and General Motors."

As of next season there will be four North American events on the F1 schedule – Miami, Montreal, COTA and Las Vegas.

Supercars has raced in the US before, the series holding a standalone event at the Circuit of the Americas in 2013.

It has also ran at F1 events outside of Australia as well, playing support to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2012.

The 2023 Supercars calendar was set to be unveiled during the Bathurst 1000 this weekend, however it has now been pushed back to the Gold Coast 500 later this month.

