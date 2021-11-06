Tickets Subscribe
Previous / RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000 Next / Supercars Sydney: De Pasquale and Whincup share wins, van Gisbergen penalised
Supercars / Sydney II Race report

Supercars Sydney: van Gisbergen wins after Brown's pitstop disaster

By:

Runaway Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen won under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park after first-time poleman Will Brown was robbed of a first victory shot by a faulty wheelnut.

Supercars Sydney: van Gisbergen wins after Brown's pitstop disaster

Erebus Holden driver Brown made a perfect start to the race, holding off Triple Eight pair Jamie Whincup and van Gisbergen on the opening lap before settling into the lead.

The rookie continued to lead until lap six when he pitted to cover Whincup, who had stopped a lap earlier. However his race then unravelled as a faulty wheelnut led to a 20-odd second stop that took him out of the running.

That effectively left the two T8 drivers in control of the race, van Gisbergen leading for the next six laps as he went long on his set of hard compound Dunlops.

That meant he came out behind Whincup, who enjoyed the short-term benefit of the undercut, but the Kiwi had significantly better tyre condition. On lap 18, van Gisbergen eased his way past his team-mate to take over a lead he would hold until the finish.

His final winning margin over Whincup was 17s, the one-two coming in what is Triple Eight's 250th round in Supercars.

"I can't thank Red Bull Ampol Racing enough," said van Gisbergen.

"Admittedly the fastest car [practice pacesetter Anton de Pasquale] was at the back [after a gearbox issue in qualifying], so I'm excited to see how we go against them tomorrow. But the team has done a great job. I hope it was a good show."

The battle for third place boiled down to a tense scrap between Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing) and Nick Percat (Brad Jones Racing) in the final third of the race.

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport Holden

Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Percat threw everything he had at a defensive Davison, particularly in the closing laps, but the Mustang driver held on by a few tenths. Post-race, however, Davison said he was more worried about lap one contact with van Gisbergen that sent him wide at Turn 2.

"I tried to go two wide with Shane through [Turn] 1, I don't know what his problem is with me but he tried to screw me in practice this morning, just had me off out of [Turn] 1," said Davison.

"Bit weird. But that's not my excuse, I wasn't quick enough early on the hard tyres."

Brodie Kostecki was in the hunt for that podium fight, only for the Erebus team's night to go from bad to worse early in the second stint. The #99 Holden driver was slapped with a drive-through for speeding in pitlane, 23rd the best he could manage at the finish.

Percat's BJR team-mate Todd Hazelwood finished fifth ahead of Jack Le Brocq, who was best of the drivers to run the 'alternate' strategy.

The Tickford driver started on the softs rather than the hards, and was able to work his way through to second place before switching to the hard.

He then resumed in what was effectively fourth, but lost spots to Percat and Hazelwood on the soft tyres.

Tim Slade (Blanchard Racing Team) and Cam Waters (Tickford) finished seventh and eighth, while Team 18 racer Scott Pye made good progress to finish ninth after starting outside the top 20.

Waklinshaw Andretti United's Bryce Fullwood came home 10th after echoing Le Brocq's softs-to-hards strategy.

Brown, meanwhile, recovered to 11th, one spot ahead of De Pasquale.

Supercars Sydney Race 1 Results (32 laps)

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB -    
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 17.001 17.002 17.002
3 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 24.714 24.715 7.713
4 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 25.303 25.303 0.589
5 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 26.214 26.214 0.911
6 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 30.398 30.398 4.184
7 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 32.915 32.916 2.518
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 33.839 33.840 0.924
9 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 38.927 38.927 5.088
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 38.948 38.948 0.021
11 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 47.501 47.502 8.553
12 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 48.165 48.165 0.663
13 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 50.481 50.482 2.317
14 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 54.330 54.330 3.848
15 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 55.684 55.685 1.354
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 57.694 57.694 2.009
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.159 1'02.160 4.466
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.021 1'03.021 0.862
19 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'03.982 1'03.983 0.961
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 1'06.469 1'06.469 2.487
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.837 1'07.838 1.368
22 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'09.221 1'09.221 1.384
23 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'09.588 1'09.588 0.367
24 26 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 1'19.162 1'19.162 9.574
25 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 1'25.667 1'25.667 6.505
  7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT      
View full results
RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
Previous article

RACE consortium to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000
Next article

Supercars Sydney: De Pasquale and Whincup share wins, van Gisbergen penalised

Supercars Sydney: De Pasquale and Whincup share wins, van Gisbergen penalised
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut
Supercars Supercars

Gen3 Mustang Supercar completes first laps ahead of 2023 debut

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 grid locked in ahead of 2021 Great Race

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased
Supercars Supercars

First images of Gen3 Mustang, Camaro Supercars teased

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney
Supercars Supercars

Why van Gisbergen and De Pasquale escaped penalty in Sydney

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
