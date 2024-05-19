All Series
Supercars Perth SuperSprint
Race report

Supercars Perth: Waters wins as penalty costs Mostert the double

Cam Waters took victory in the 10th race of the 2024 Supercars season at Wanneroo after a pitlane slip cost Chaz Mostert the win and the chance for a double.

Phil Branagan
Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

When the Walkinshaw Andretti United's crew released Mostert from the pitlane after a tyre change, he drove into the path of Tickford's Thomas Randle, forcing him to hit the brakes.

A resulting five-second penalty left Mostert to try to build a lead over fellow Ford Mustang driver Waters, but a margin of just 2.58s handed Waters his first win of the season.

Waters had snatched pole position by a narrow 0.03s, but a slip at the end of the opening lap saw him run wide and Mostert was through and away to the lead he would maintain until the penalty was determined.

"It's awesome to get a few trophies this weekend and get a win in the race," said Waters. "I got my head down and closed the gap to Chazzie. It was only two or three years ago I lost a race for a five-second penalty so it was good to get one back!"

Mostert put his hand up to take the blame for a race win lost.

"That sucks. I did not expect us to be that close to somebody else," he said. "I hesitated a little bit, that was my mistake, I'll take that one.

"I didn't really race the race I wanted to race. I probably burnt the tyres a little bit trying to get [back] that penalty. He [Waters] eased into it, he drove a smart race."

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Triple 8's Will Brown secured third place on the road, taking the place from Randle on lap 49 of the 55-lap race. But in doing so he helped Randle off the road and earned a five-second penalty of his own, which he overcame by just over one second to hold onto his second podium result of the weekend.

"I was working hard to get to him, I thought he moved under brakes. Unfortunate for him," he said. "For us to be third and second on a hard weekend, not too bad a weekend."

Randle dropped back to fifth place, splitting the Dick Johnson Racing Ford duo of Will Davison and Anton de Pasquale, who finished sixth.

It was a tough Sunday for Triple 8's Broc Feeney, who qualified outside the top 10 and could only make it to seventh place. WAU's Ryan Wood was eighth ahead of fellow Ford driver Matt Payne (Grove Racing) and David Reynolds (Team18 Chevrolet).

The results mean that Brown has extended his points lead over team-mate Feeney to 136 points.

The 2024 Supercars season will resume in four weeks, when the teams assemble for the fifth round of the championship at Hidden Valley, in Darwin, on 15-16 June.

Supercars Perth - Race 2 results

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

52'11.4767

     150
2 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+2.5885

52'14.0652

 2.5885   138
3 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+11.0466

52'22.5233

 8.4581   129
4 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+12.1004

52'23.5771

 1.0538   120
5 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+16.8024

52'28.2791

 4.7020   111
6 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+17.2041

52'28.6808

 0.4017   102
7
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+17.4460

52'28.9227

 0.2419   96
8
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 55

+19.4364

52'30.9131

 1.9904   90
9
M. Payne Penrite Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 55

+25.2710

52'36.7477

 5.8346   84
10 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+25.9148

52'37.3915

 0.6438   78
11
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+26.8324

52'38.3091

 0.9176   72
12 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+31.4111

52'42.8878

 4.5787   69
13
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
 Ford Mustang GT 55

+32.6248

52'44.1015

 1.2137   66
14 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 55

+34.4077

52'45.8844

 1.7829   63
15 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+39.9162

52'51.3929

 5.5085   60
16 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+42.7459

52'54.2226

 2.8297   57
17 Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+43.5833

52'55.0600

 0.8374   54
18 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+44.8905

52'56.3672

 1.3072   51
19 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+45.7366

52'57.2133

 0.8461   48
20 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+46.3817

52'57.8584

 0.6451   45
21 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+46.4956

52'57.9723

 0.1139   42
22 Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 55

+55.4091

53'06.8858

 8.9135   39
23 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 54

+1 Lap

52'13.6267

 1 Lap   36
 
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 20

+35 Laps

18'58.5450

 34 Laps Retirement  
View full results  

Supercars Perth: Mostert ends Ford's victory drought

