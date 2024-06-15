Supercars Darwin: Feeney beats Winterbottom in Saturday race

From second on the grid Feeney (Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro) had to follow polesitter James Golding (PremiAir Racing Chevrolet) for the opening three laps before finding a gap at Turn 6, and building a lead of up to three seconds.

As the opposition pitted, Feeney waited until mid-race to make his mandatory stop, emerging with a lead of 1.62s. By the end of 48 laps his winning margin was 8.67s.

“I thought I was going to have an aeroplane crash for a second,” said 21-year-old Feeney after his huge moment on the opening lap.

“I knew I had an opportunity so I got it in there, I was pumped to get it done so early.

“It feels like a relief, the people around me know it has been a difficult period.”

Veteran Mark Winterbottom underlined his stellar record at the Darwin circuit by taking second in the Team18 Chevrolet, ahead of Will Brown (Triple Eight Chevrolet).

“I wish they had the whole championship here!,” said ‘ Frosty’ “We had a few issues, I had a sticking throttle under brakes. Broc was fast, slow down young fella!”

Fresh from his NASCAR Cup debut at Sonoma in California Brown took his Triple Eight Chevrolet to third.

“We had a pretty fast car but the boys did an amazing job in the pits,” said the points leader.

“Once we got close to Frosty it all heats up. A warm day, hot in the car and I am glad it is not an endurance round!”

Brown’s 10th podium in 11 races was aided by a swift pitstop and slower pit work by others.

Golding’s hopes of a podium finish were dealt a blow when he had to wait in the pitlane after a two-tyre stop, dropping him back to a career best-equalling fourth at the chequered flag.

Behind the trio of Camaros came the first of the Ford Mustangs in what was undoubtedly the drive of the race.

After a difficult Friday qualifying session, Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert started 22nd and from the opening lap surged through the field, gaining nine spots in 15 laps before the pit cycle started.

By the end of the race Mostert was in fourth, just 0.6s behind Golding and showing that the WAU Ford would be a huge factor in a race providing the team can address its qualifying problems.

“I am super-gutted we did not qualify well now,” he admitted. “We got the strategy right today, a few guys are probably annoyed with me, I might have leaned on people pretty hard!”

David Reynolds gave Team18 another reward in sixth place ahead of the other driver to be slowed in the pits, Nick Percat, who came home in seventh place, ahead of Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) and Tim Slade (PremiAir Racing).

With third place Brown has limited the points damage, leading Feeney 1210-1095. Mostert is third on 1017 ahead of Cam Waters, whose 11th place came after a five-second time penalty, on 778.

Darwin Supercars Race 1 result