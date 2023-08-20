Subscribe
Supercars News

Taupo deal secures Supercars' New Zealand return for 2024

Supercars has announced a short-term deal to return to New Zealand with races at Taupo International Motorsport Park until at least 2026. 

By:
TAUPO Arial 1

Supercars has ambitions to extend its existing 10-race calendar to 12 races in the coming years with a New Zealand round high on its list of priorities.

As confirmed on Monday morning following the weekend’s action at The Bend that saw Brodie Kostecki complete a clean sweep of victories, this target has now been met, with the New Zealand Government confirming its backing via the Major Events Fund.

"A key priority for Supercars has been the Championship’s return to New Zealand and its passionate fan base,” said Supercars CEO, Shane Howard. 

"This support is a great step forward in ensuring we can begin a new chapter of racing at the world-class circuit in Taupo. 

"With the support and the availability of Taupo International Motorsport Park, Supercars is now focused on identifying a suitable date for the event in 2024. 

"The championship looks forward to collaborating closely with all stakeholders, series partners and fans, to ensure the successful return of the Supercars Championship to New Zealand. 

"We can’t wait to get over to New Zealand to celebrate with our dedicated fans this major announcement for the Championship." 

Pukekohe hosted Supercars in New Zealand until it closed last year

Pukekohe hosted Supercars in New Zealand until it closed last year

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Supercars did not race in New Zealand in either 2020 or 2021, with both campaigns being severely affected by the COVID pandemic. After a cameo in 2022, Pukekohe Park closed its doors to motorsport activity, leaving the category to find an alternate home in the country.  

"It’s fitting that Supercars is coming back to NZ and hats off to everyone who has made it happen,” added Tony Quinn, the owner of Taupō International Motorsport Park. 

“The kiwis are going to love the excitement of it all.  While some people might be surprised that it’s at our Taupo Track, we think it’s a winning combination – the track will provide excellent racing, the consents are all in place, Taupo and their community have a proven track record in hosting world-class events, and we know that Supercars knows how to make the magic happen. 

"Since purchasing the park at the end of 2021, we’ve been full steam ahead bringing it up to 'TQ' standard and it’s special for our organisation to be part of the team making Supercars a reality back in NZ, in one of the most stunning regions in the country. 

"I’ve no doubt that the Aussies that make the trip over to NZ are going to be well impressed with the Taupo region and all it has to offer and will go home and spread the good word." 

shares
comments

