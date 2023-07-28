Soft deadline set for van Gisbergen NASCAR decision for 2024
Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup wants clarity over Shane van Gisbergen's future ahead of the Kiwi's second NASCAR start next month.
The immediate future of the three-time Supercars champion is subject to fevered speculation following his stunning win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.
He has now locked in a second Cup start at Indianapolis next month and is widely expected to make a full-time move into the NASCAR system next year.
Should he head Stateside, it will require a contract release from Triple Eight, which has a claim to the Kiwi for next year.
According to Whincup the team is open to that – but wants to know if it's in the driver market sooner rather than later.
In fact, there is a soft deadline in place with Whincup wanting an answer before van Gisbergen's next NASCAR start in a fortnight.
"We'd all like to make a decision before then," said Whincup.
"It's late in the day. It's the 12th hour, really. It's past the 11th hour trying to work out who your drivers are for 2024. We want to make a call sooner rather than later."
When asked if that deadline had been communicated to van Gisbergen, Whincup said: "Yes. We are both on the same page, for sure.
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Photo by: Edge Photographics
"We haven't set a deadline, it's not a line in the sand. But in both our interests, we want to make a decision sooner rather than later so we can both move forward."
Whincup said that, as it stands, he rates the chances of van Gisbergen departing a five out of 10.
"I think it's a five at the moment," he said. "There's not much for me to do until he says, 'hey, I really want to go to the US'. But he hasn't made that call yet.
"I think he'll make that shortly and once he makes that call, then I'll start the process of working out who goes in that car.
"We're looking around. I wish I wasn't. I had both drivers contracted to 2024. But there could be a curveball there. There's nothing more to add than what we already know."
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup
Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars
Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars
Latest news
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel? F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1
Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1 Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.