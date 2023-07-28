Subscribe
Previous / DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard
Supercars News

Soft deadline set for van Gisbergen NASCAR decision for 2024

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup wants clarity over Shane van Gisbergen's future ahead of the Kiwi's second NASCAR start next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The immediate future of the three-time Supercars champion is subject to fevered speculation following his stunning win on debut in the NASCAR Cup Series earlier this month.

He has now locked in a second Cup start at Indianapolis next month and is widely expected to make a full-time move into the NASCAR system next year.

Should he head Stateside, it will require a contract release from Triple Eight, which has a claim to the Kiwi for next year.

According to Whincup the team is open to that – but wants to know if it's in the driver market sooner rather than later.

In fact, there is a soft deadline in place with Whincup wanting an answer before van Gisbergen's next NASCAR start in a fortnight.

"We'd all like to make a decision before then," said Whincup.

"It's late in the day. It's the 12th hour, really. It's past the 11th hour trying to work out who your drivers are for 2024. We want to make a call sooner rather than later."

When asked if that deadline had been communicated to van Gisbergen, Whincup said: "Yes. We are both on the same page, for sure.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"We haven't set a deadline, it's not a line in the sand. But in both our interests, we want to make a decision sooner rather than later so we can both move forward."

Whincup said that, as it stands, he rates the chances of van Gisbergen departing a five out of 10.

"I think it's a five at the moment," he said. "There's not much for me to do until he says, 'hey, I really want to go to the US'. But he hasn't made that call yet.

Read Also:

"I think he'll make that shortly and once he makes that call, then I'll start the process of working out who goes in that car.

"We're looking around. I wish I wasn't. I had both drivers contracted to 2024. But there could be a curveball there. There's nothing more to add than what we already know."

shares
comments

DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard

DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard

Supercars

DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard DJR announces Simona de Silvestro Supercars wildcard

Busch: Van Gisbergen favourite for Indianapolis NASCAR race

Busch: Van Gisbergen favourite for Indianapolis NASCAR race

NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Busch: Van Gisbergen favourite for Indianapolis NASCAR race Busch: Van Gisbergen favourite for Indianapolis NASCAR race

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up Van Gisbergen engineer's last-minute Chicago call-up

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Supercars

Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 - Whincup

Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars

Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars

Supercars

Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars Van Gisbergen opens up on US future after Supercars

Latest news

F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?

F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?

ESPT Esports

F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel? F1 Manager 2023 game review: Does it still rain in Monaco’s tunnel?

F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Belgian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets F1 Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1 Hamilton cleared for unsafe rejoin, reprimand for Albon at Spa F1

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe