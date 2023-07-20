Subscribe
Shane van Gisbergen to return to NASCAR at Indianapolis

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will return to the NASCAR Cup Series next month following his stunning debut victory, as he joins up with Trackhouse Racing at Indianapolis.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Van Gisbergen made his NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago earlier this month on the streets of Chicago. After starting third, he was able to win on debut after a dramatic late-race charge to the front.

No driver had managed to accomplish the feat at the top level of NASCAR in over 60 years.

Just over a month after his Chicago triumph, van Gisbergen will again drive the Project91 entry for Trackhouse Racing, this time at the Indianapolis road course on 13 August.

Rumours also persist that the Supercars ace could make the full-time move to NASCAR in 2024 or 2025.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way," said van Gisbergen.

“Just getting to race in NASCAR is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined. I can’t thank Justin Marks, everyone at Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR for this opportunity.

“Everyone in NASCAR welcomed me to Chicago and it’s been awesome to see how big the reception from that race has been around the world. I am honoured to be part of it.”

OPINION: How van Gisbergen’s NASCAR triumph gave Supercars a new dimension

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Van Gisbergen will see a familiar face on the grid when he races at Indy as fellow Supercars driver Brodie Kostecki is set to make his NASCAR Cup debut at the same event driving for Richard Childress Racing.

The stacked field will also feature 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, and 2021 Le Mans 24 winner Kamui Kobayashi.

This will mark the fourth time that Trackhouse Racing has entered the No. 91 car over the last two seasons. Along with van Gisbergen's start in Chicago, 2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen ran the car at Watkins Glen in 2022 and COTA in 2023.

Read Also:

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” said Marks. “Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. Project91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back.

“I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the #91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

