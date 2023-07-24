Dillon 'needs to start wrecking some people' after Reddick helmet throw
Austin Dillon pledged "to start wrecking some people" after showing his frustration at being crashed out of Sunday's Pocono NASCAR Cup race by throwing his helmet at Tyler Reddick's car.
While battling for tenth place with 55 laps to go, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver Dillon and his former team-mate Reddick made contact entering Turn 1 as they ran three-wide with Brad Keselowski to their outside.
Dillon was the only one who lost out, spinning across the track and slamming the outside wall.
The 2018 Daytona 500 winner was able to climb from the car under his own power and decided to show his displeasure with Reddick by tossing his helmet in the direction of the 23XI Racing Toyota.
After being checked and released from the infield care centre, Dillon took issue with former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's analysis on television replays putting the blame on him for moving down on Reddick.
Reflecting on the “pretty rough hit”, he told NBC Sports: “I heard Jr.’s replay said that I came down a little bit. I felt like I was holding my own.
“[Reddick] was at my left-rear going in there, and I knew we were three-wide. I think I’ve got the right to at least hold my lane.
“I’ve got to turn at some point to get down. Brad was on my outside, maybe a half-lane up.
“But Tyler drove it in there, and obviously I feel like he drove it in deep enough where he had to come up the track into me.
“We can look at the SMT and see the little fine movements that we make, but I felt like that was not the time to do that for the #45.”
When asked if the helmet throw was enough, Dillon concluded: “No, I just need to start wrecking some people.”
It's not the first time a driver has tossed their helmet in the direction of a rival's car in anger. Tony Stewart famously did it to Matt Kenseth after the veteran drivers wrecked while battling for the lead at Bristol in 2012.
Discussing the tangle, Reddick said: “He just tried to I think beat me into the corner a little bit and came down on myself.
“By the time I realised what was happening it was too late and the contact had already taken place.”
Reddick went on to finish second but lamented NASCAR delaying a decision to throw a caution when Ryan Preece spun on the penultimate lap. The caution flag was only waved once leader Denny Hamlin had started the final tour, ending the race without going into overtime.
Reddick had fresher tyres than his 23XI co-owner's winning Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, who was booed after clashing with Kyle Larson at the final restart, and believed he had a shot to win in a green-white-checkered scenario.
Admitting he was “pissed off” to finish second, Reddick said: “There's a car stopped in the short chute before they took the white flag and they didn't throw the caution, so I don't know what that shit is about.
“We had tyre advantage, and we were just eventually going to get up through there.
“We weren't getting any help, unfortunately on the restarts, any pushes. That really put us behind.”
Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon secure Duel wins, Daytona 500 grid set
Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon secure Duel wins, Daytona 500 grid set Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon secure Duel wins, Daytona 500 grid set
NASCAR Cup driver Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Daytona race
NASCAR Cup driver Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Daytona race NASCAR Cup driver Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Daytona race
NASCAR Cup Texas: Dillon brushes off late restarts to book play-off place
NASCAR Cup Texas: Dillon brushes off late restarts to book play-off place NASCAR Cup Texas: Dillon brushes off late restarts to book play-off place
Latest news
Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa
Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa Power rues missed IndyCar chance to beat Newgarden at Iowa
2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Belgian GP – How to watch, session timings and more
F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?
F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts? F1 driver contracts: How long are all the drivers' contracts?
Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty
Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty Red Bull switching efforts to 2024 F1 car due to "significant" wind tunnel penalty
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.