Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023 Next / Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Formula 1 News

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Ricciardo has confirmed he will not be racing in F1 next year after losing his McLaren seat, but the eight-time grand prix winner remains focused on staying in the paddock by taking up a reserve role.

Ricciardo has been linked with possible reserve roles at Red Bull and Mercedes since his exit from McLaren was confirmed, but he is yet to make any formal announcement about his 2023 plans.

Asked about the speculation linking Ricciardo to Mercedes, team principal Toto Wolff said he thought the Australian was “speaking to a few teams about a potential role, I think also Red Bull.”

“For us, we very much like him, he’s a great character,” said Wolff.

“But we are not in a position yet to decide who is going to be reserve and third driver.”

Mercedes finds itself in need of a new reserve driver for next year as its current back-ups, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, have both secured new roles.

De Vries will race full-time in F1 next year with AlphaTauri, while Aston Martin announced last week that Vandoorne would be joining as its reserve alongside Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Wolff said that Ricciardo’s personality and experience in F1 would be “really advantageous” to any team that worked with him next year.

“But I don’t want to put any rumours out there, because we haven’t decided,” he added.

Read Also:

Current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton revealed last month that he is planning to stay with the team beyond his current contract which ends in 2023, shutting off one of F1’s top seats for the foreseeable future.

But Ricciardo did not think his future in F1 was “relative to what others do”, saying he was “not banking on anyone doing something so I can find my way” back to a seat.

“I want to take the time necessary, keep a little bit of distance to the sport, and, let’s say, rebuild myself,” said Ricciardo.

“But then yeah, if something makes sense in '24, come back with a vengeance and have some fun and hopefully race at the front.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023
Previous article

Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023
Next article

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse

Ben Sulayem: We must stand united against online abuse
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat
Formula 1

Latifi would only consider F1 reserve role if it offered path back to a seat

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew ‘line in the sand’ for black and orange flag
Formula 1

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew ‘line in the sand’ for black and orange flag

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'disappointed' by Valencia MotoGP test engine issues

Fabio Quartararo was left “disappointed” with Tuesday’s MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marini heads Valencia 2023 MotoGP pre-season test, Ducati's Bastianini crashes

VR46 rider Luca Marini topped the 2023 pre-season test in Valencia on Tuesday as new factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed.

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Honda unable to fight for 2023 MotoGP title with test bike

Marc Marquez says Honda will not be able to fight for the 2023 MotoGP world championship on the bike it brought to the Valencia test.

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis
IMSA IMSA

Five drivers in running for Meyer Shank IMSA spot vacated by Jarvis

As many as five drivers could be in the running for the seat left vacant by Oliver Jarvis at 2022 IMSA Sportscar Championship title winner Meyer Shank Racing.  

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Plus

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
11 h
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.