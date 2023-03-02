Subscribe
Previous / The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins
Supercars News

Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

David Reynolds has revealed that he's using a personal sauna to better prepare for high cabin temperatures during the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep

The Grove Racing driver is known to have suffered with cabin temperatures during the previous campaign, despite Supercars drivers generally using cool suits during longer races.

He was worst affected in the opening leg of the Gold Coast 500 while trialling an electric cool suit as opposed to the traditional dry ice system.

Reynolds managed to survive a gruelling 250-kilometres around the brutal street circuit and finish second, but needed to be monitored by medical staff during the post-race media conference.

While the lower-downforce Gen3 cars aren't expected to create as much front-end heat that can soak through to the cabin, Reynolds isn't taking any chances ahead of the new season and revealed that he has purchased a home sauna to better prepare his body for long, hot races.

“Last year, I struggled with the heat really bad,” said the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“For some reason, our car was a lot hotter than all the other cars, so how I’ve prepared myself this year is I’ve bought a little sauna – a box with a door that can get really hot – that I can sit in there to try and get used to the heat again.

"So that’s one thing I’ve done different."

Reynolds added that his pre-season preparation has also included trying to rid himself of old habits that only worked in the previous-generation of car.

"Given the cars are so new to drive, I'm trying to forget all the old techniques that I used to have driving the old cars," he said.

David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

David Reynolds, Grove Racing Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Kelly Grove Racing

"I'm still learning, it's still very new for all of is. Hopefully I can understand it quicker than everyone else. But I really don't know."

The new season, and new era for Supercars with the Gen3 cars, will kick off on the streets of Newcastle in just eight days time.

As it stands there are still a number of question marks over the final specification of the cars, with concerns over parity still being addressed with ongoing aero testing.

Insight: The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins

Reynolds has been one of the more outspoken drivers on the matter, last week refuting claims of sandbagging during testing by the Chevrolet teams and expressing concern over a perceived pace deficit for the Mustang.

shares
comments

The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins

The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins

Supercars
Sydney February testing

The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins The big questions facing Supercars as its new era begins

Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots with Gen3 cars

Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots with Gen3 cars

Supercars

Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots with Gen3 cars Supercars returns to fire-breathing roots with Gen3 cars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
David Reynolds
Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Supercars

Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims Reynolds refutes Ford sandbagging claims

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Supercars

Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations Supercars locks in 2023 race formats, tyre allocations

Drivers slam "shocking" Bathurst 12 Hour conditions

Drivers slam "shocking" Bathurst 12 Hour conditions

GT

Drivers slam "shocking" Bathurst 12 Hour conditions Drivers slam "shocking" Bathurst 12 Hour conditions

More
Kelly Racing
Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries

Supercars

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries

Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi

Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi

Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi

Latest news

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

INDY IndyCar

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

F1 Formula 1

Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season Tost: Tsunoda has to “get it together” in third F1 season

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

F1 Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams's F1 commercial strategy

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive Hamilton knew of Mercedes' 2023 F1 car “challenges” from first drive

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Tom Howard

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Plus
Plus
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.