Previous / Supercars wants to end in-season development with Gen3 cars Next / Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile
Supercars News

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars contract

By:

Supercars race winner Chaz Mostert has extended his stay at the Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden squad with a new multi-year deal.

Mostert extends Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars contract

The 29-year-old has agreed to continue with the famous Clayton team, having joined on as two-year deal for the 2020 season.

Since then he's scored a win at Symmons Plains and nine podiums, and currently sits third in the standings after a strong start to his 2021 campaign.

Crucially, the new deal officially takes Mostert out of the running to take over Jamie Whincup's seat at Triple Eight next season when the seven-time champion retires – and strengthens 18-year-old Triple Eight Super2 driver Broc Feeney's position as the favourite to take over the mantle.

“I’m super pumped to sign on with Walkinshaw Andretti United on a multi-year deal, and repay the faith that [team owners] Ryan [Walkinshaw], Martine [Walkinshaw], Michael [Andretti], Zak [Brown] and the entire WAU team showed in me," said Mostert.

“It’s been pretty incredible to see what we’ve been able to achieve together in a short amount of time, under some pretty challenging circumstances, so I’m excited for the future, and have no doubt that will continue.

“It was a no-brainer for me to re-sign that’s for sure. This team is incredible, full of amazing people and it is very family orientated. Why would I leave my family?"

Ryan Walkinshaw welcomed Mostert's re-signing, hailing the star driver's influence on the team's recent front-running form.

“We are delighted to continue our journey with Chaz," he said. "He has been instrumental in our development and the path we are on as a team, we definitely have big things we still want to achieve together, which was always the goal when we started.

Race winner Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Race winner Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“He is without doubt one of the leading drivers in the category, and we have worked really hard as a collective to put ourselves in the fight. It’s not just on the track we are seeing results though, he is a major part of our family, and fits into our culture perfectly.

“We remain completely focused on the 2021 season, but it’s nice to know our future with Chaz is now secured, and I can’t wait to see what we can continue to achieve.”

Andretti and Brown agreed that securing Mostert's services for the coming seasons is a significant boost for the team.

“We are excited to announce the re-signing of Chaz with our team, he is a fantastic driver and a huge part of our family," said Andretti.

"When Chaz joined Walkinshaw Andretti United in 2020, we had big ambitions we wanted to achieve together, and today’s news is another step toward that.

“If 2021 to date is anything to go by, I think we have a lot to look forward to together, and I can’t wait to see it unfold.”

“Having Chaz remain with Walkinshaw Andretti United into the future is so exciting," added Brown.

"He is a world-class driver who has been instrumental in our growth as a team. We share the same ambitions, and want to finish what we started together.

“We are in a really strong position in 2021 thanks the strong start to the season, so I can’t wait to see what we can achieve not only in 2021, but into 2022 and beyond.”

Supercars wants to end in-season development with Gen3 cars

