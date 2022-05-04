Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch
Supercars News

Mostert calls on Supercars to ban abusive fans

Chaz Mostert has called on Supercars to hold fans that are abusive online accountable with sanctions such as lifetime event bans.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Mostert calls on Supercars to ban abusive fans

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver took to social media on Wednesday to defend Supercars driving standards advisor Craig Baird following a controversial Perth SuperNight last weekend.

He suggested Baird had been under attack by online trolls since the event, which included Baird issuing a race-changing penalty to Cam Waters for a track limits infringement which cost the Tickford driver a shot at victory.

In the post Mostert not only threw his support behind Baird, he also called on Supercars to take more action regarding online abuse.

That included bans on following the category's social media channels and even attending events for those guilty of making hurtful comments online.

"In this world and in every sport there will be controversial moments where people will sit on either side of the fence. That’s just life," Mostert wrote.

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Holden Commodore ZB

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Holden Commodore ZB

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"But what gives you the right as a person to target someone and throw aggression/hate and even threats to another person, and to top it off towards someone you personally don’t even know?

"And even if you did know them it still doesn’t give you the right to do this publicly in person or on any social media platform. What kind of example are you setting for the next generation? I think a pretty awful one.

"I am disgusted that this has happened after the weekend towards someone I personally think that does the hardest job to create the hardest and fairest racing out there for everyone’s entertainment.

"To clarify, I’m not against people having opinions that’s always fair, but I’m against people's opinions when it’s aggressive hatred and threatening.

"What’s next? I call on our sport to step up and make people accountable for their actions. People naming and shaming is not the go because it opens a platform for more hatred towards a hater, which I believe two wrongs don’t make a right.

"But what I do call for is make these people receive bans for periods or lifetime if it must be from attending our events and banned from following our sport's socials, because in this world there is no room for hatred.

"I really hope other drivers feel the same and also our sport.

"I stand for Bairdo."

Mostert is a keen campaigner against online bullying and has long been an ambassador for anti-bullying charity Dolly's Dream.

shares
comments
Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch
Previous article

Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Chaz Mostert More
Chaz Mostert
Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest' Sydney
Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller Sydney
Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw
Supercars

Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw

More
Walkinshaw Andretti United
The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward Bathurst II
Supercars

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth Bathurst II
Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth

Latest news

Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch
Supercars Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters
Supercars Supercars

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters

Supercars Perth: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Perth: Van Gisbergen wins tense finale

Supercars Perth: Davison takes controversial win after Waters penalty
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Perth: Davison takes controversial win after Waters penalty

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.