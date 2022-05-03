Tickets Subscribe
All
Supercars News

Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch

Walkinshaw Andretti United is set to make a shock switch to Ford Mustangs for the 2023 Supercars Championship.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Walkinshaw Andretti United linked to Ford Supercars switch

Rumours of the sensational Blue Oval defection for the famous Holden team have been rife since last month and intensified over the Perth SuperNight weekend.

It now appears those rumours are on the money, with Ford Performance set to make an 'important Supercars announcement' this Friday.

If it is the WAU deal as expected it will mark an incredible move for a team best known for its strong links to General Motors.

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The Walkinshaw outfit ran the factory Holden Racing Team for decades until it was taken over by Triple Eight in 2017.

Even then the brand continued its links with GM through the Holden Special Vehicles brand and has carried on fielding Commodores in Supercars.

It also looked closely at building a Gen2-spec Camaro to rival the Mustang, however the control chassis was ultimately deemed unsuitable for the Camaro shape.

Talk of a rift between WAU and GM started when neither WAU driver was part of the launch of the Gen3 Camaro in Bathurst last year.

WAU also declined to publicly commit to the Camaro like most of the current Holden teams have.

There were rumours of a possible tie-up with Jaguar, another long-time Walkinshaw allay, until talk of the sensational Ford switch came to life back in late March.

Currently Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and Grove Racing represent the Blue Oval on the 2022 Supercars grid. Including WAU, there are severn teams aligned with the General Motorsport brand. 

