Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Supercars News

McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says the impending closure of the famous Pukekohe Park circuit in his native New Zealand is sad but inevitable.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track

It was confirmed last week that motor racing activities at the Pukekohe venue will cease as of next April, as owner Auckland Thoroughbred Racing looks to expand its horse training facilities.

That will end an era of motorsport on the outskirts of Auckland that stretches back to the early 1960s and will also leave Supercars looking for a new home in NZ from 2023 onwards.

Pukekohe first hosted the Australian series in a non-championship capacity in 1996 before a first full points-paying event was staged in 2001. Aside from the five-year stint of the Hamilton street race between 2008 and 2012, Pukekohe has been a fixture on Supercars calendar with its final round to take place on 9-11 September this year.

Pukekohe holds special memories for current IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin, who watched hero Greg Murphy dominate at the venue in his youth.

McLaughlin went on to take his first Supercars victory at Pukekohe in 2013, adding more wins in 2018 and 2019 during his tense battles with fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen.

When asked about the impending closure during last weekend's IndyCar double-header in Iowa, McLaughlin said it was "sad" but conceded it was "inevitable".

"That's where I got my first win in Supercars," said McLaughlin.

"I won there in front of my home fans, which is amazing. I had some tremendous sort of championship battles throughout the years.

"I watched the Supercars for the very first time there, that's where the fire for me burned. I wanted to be a race driver from the first point I saw Supercars on the hill.

Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford

Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

"[It's] sad, some of these tracks that are built in residential areas, it's inevitable it's going to happen. But especially in New Zealand and Australia.

"Unfortunately that's the way it goes. We got tremendous memories there that we should all be proud of and enjoy for years to come."

Issues with urban sprawl and development are threatening a number of Antipodean circuits at the moment.

As well as the impending closure of Pukekohe, the fate of Sandown Motor Raceway in suburban Melbourne looks grim due to residential development plans.

Wakefield Park in rural New South Wales, meanwhile, has recently had its operating days cut to just four a month due to new noise restrictions, which threatens its viability.

Pukekohe Motorsport managing director Gary Stirling said the decision to end its motor racing activities "will be a loss for the motorsport fraternity and also a game changer for motorsport in New Zealand".

Hampton Downs in the neighbouring state of Waikato is widely tipped to inherit the NZ Supercars round. 

shares
comments
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Previous article

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale Townsville
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Scott McLaughlin More
Scott McLaughlin
The international stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR project
NASCAR

The international stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR project

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star
IndyCar

How Supercars king McLaughlin became IndyCar’s newest star

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus
Supercars

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Latest news

McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin laments "inevitable" demise of Pukekohe Supercars track

Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin says the impending closure of the famous Pukekohe Park circuit in his native New Zealand is sad but inevitable.

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story says the Supercars team is assessing a "strategic partnership" with a new co-owner.

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale

Shane van Gisbergen triumphed over Anton De Pasquale in a bizarre finish to the Supercars Townsville 500.

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener

Shane van Gisbergen hunted down Will Davison to win a fascinating opening leg of the Townsville 500 in the Australian Supercars championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.