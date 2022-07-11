Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale
Supercars News

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story says the Supercars team is assessing a "strategic partnership" with a new co-owner.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team

Following months of speculation regarding a change in the DJR ownership structure, talks of a potential buy-in ramped up during the Townsville 500 weekend.

Story, who co-owns the team with racing legend Dick Johnson, has now moved to clarify the current ownership situation.

He says there is no firm agreement in place as of yet, however Story admits a a partnership with a new owner is on the cards in the future.

According to Story the target is a "strategic partner", similar to the Roger Penske era, rather than an outright investor.

"We are willing and open to bringing in a strategic partner," Story told Autosport.

"Someone who adds value to the business. We're not looking for an investor, we have no need for that. The business is very healthy, the team is very healthy.

"We've got wonderful staff. We've got a great team and we've got great partners. But if the opportunity arose to bring in someone who added value on a strategic front...

"We're not looking for investment, we're looking for someone who can improve the business and add value by way of strategy, by way of experience, by way of knowledge. That may be sporting, that may be business. I would suggest if something were to happen, it would be a mixture of both."

Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Will Davison, Dick Johnson Racing

Photo by: Dick Johnson Racing

Story added that plans for a new partner is part of future-proofing the team.

"Since Dick and I took full ownership of the team in 2020 it's certainly something we've had an open mind about," he said.

"He's 77 years old, I haven't been to an event this year due to health.

"It's the right approach. If anyone comes in they would have to bring more than funds. What we're looking for is a long-term, strategic partner, not different to what we had with Roger for all those years.

"That's where we are at the moment. Nothing is in place as yet. 

"But the reality is we're open to the potential of bringing in a partner who can add value to the business. We've seen teams go down the investor path in the past and it hasn't necessarily worked out.

"That's not what we're looking for."

DJR currently leads the teams' standings over Triple Eight, while drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are second and third in the drivers' standings respectively.

shares
comments
Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale
Previous article

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale Townsville
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener Townsville
Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

More
Dick Johnson Racing
Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours
Supercars

Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries
Supercars

Ford caps number of 2023 Supercars entries

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters Wanneroo Raceway
Supercars

Van Gisbergen questions "rude" penalty for Supercars rival Waters

Latest news

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in Supercars team

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen wins after last corner clash with De Pasquale

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Townsville: Van Gisbergen hunts down Davison to win opener

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan
Supercars Supercars

Supercars star Kostecki explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.