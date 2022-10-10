Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Van Gisbergen: Supercars season win record "special" without parity dispute
Supercars / Bathurst News

Kostecki philosophical on recovery vehicle delay that cost Bathurst podium

Supercars racer Brodie Kostecki says his bizarre run-in with a recovery vehicle in the Bathurst 1000, which potentially cost him a podium finish, was the result of "bad luck".

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Kostecki philosophical on recovery vehicle delay that cost Bathurst podium

Kostecki and Erebus Holden co-driver David Russell were contenders throughout Sunday's blue ribband event, sitting second behind eventual winners Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander for the middle part of the race.

Still sitting second with less than 20 laps to go, Kostecki had just served his final stop of the race when the race fell under caution thanks to Will Davison hitting the wall at Griffins Bend.

As Kostecki emerged from the pitlane, he found himself behind a recovery vehicle which was heading up Mountain Straight to retrieve Davison's Dick Johnson Racing Mustang.

At the same time Chaz Mostert, who had been running third and stopped his WAU Holden a lap earlier, arrived on the scene and beat Kostecki to the control line when he was forced to lift.

Mostert was allowed to keep the position for the restart several laps later, the defending event winner going on to finish second while Kostecki ultimately slipped back to fourth behind Cam Waters' Tickford Mustang.

Despite remonstrating angrily over the radio at the time, Kostecki kept his cool when speaking to media about the incident post-race, saying he backed the safety first approach.

"Unfortunately we were a bit unlucky, so we got the wrong side of the timing," said Kostecki.

"There was a car stuck in the fence and safety comes first and unfortunately we got a bit of bad luck there.

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Boost Mobile Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Boost Mobile Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"I thought I was in front of Chaz but it was really hard to see, as he was in my blind spot. I definitely saw that he wasn't in front of me to the point where I lifted - but that is not the line and I was trying to navigate the safety truck as well as him.

"I saw him coming last minute as well. I had to lift so we didn’t have a monumental [impact] with the safety truck.

"It is a bit disappointing as it might have put us on the podium. I’m not really sure. But we didn’t have a fast enough car today [to win]. We will have to try again next year."

When asked if the recovery vehicle systems needs assessing, Kostecki added: "I’m not really sure to be honest. I mean I’m not sure where else you can park one of those safety trucks to get access to Turn 2 as there are walls all along [Mountain Straight].

"It is a bit of tricky one. The safety crew in Supercars always do an awesome job with that sort of thing. I think it is a one-off thing here. I don’t think it has ever happened before."

Tickford slams Kostecki for Waters contact

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards says Waters and James Moffat could have won the race without the run-in with "buffoon" Kostecki on lap 46, when Moffat was tagged by Kostecki at The Cutting.

While Moffat managed to keep his spinning Mustang off the wall, the delay dropped him 21st on the road.

Edwards believes Waters had the pace to hold on to victory had he been ahead of van Gisbergen and Mostert at the business end of the race and criticised Kostecki for his move.

"We didn't come here to finish third. I said before the race, and my view hasn't changed, our approach was win it or bin it," Edwards told Autosport. "Unfortunately a bloody buffoon took us out.

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Cameron Waters, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Edge Photographics

"It came down to a race of track position, and we didn't have it. We had to use every cunning thing we could do, every chip we had, because we lost 15 places. That gave us nothing left to manoeuvre with.

"That was a race of track position at the end. If we had the track position, which we did when Brodie turned us around, we would have had a good chance of winning the race.

"They were all so close [on pace]. And the guys behind, they're the ones that suffer with the overheating tyres.

"Thanks to Brodie, we didn't get that opportunity."

Moffat was equally unimpressed with Kostecki's driving, labelling the Erebus Motorsport driver a "dickhead".

“It was probably going okay for us until Brodie just drove like a dickhead at The Cutting and turned us around and put us on the back foot, really, for the rest of the day,” said Moffat.

“I'm proud of the team for just putting their heads down and not giving up and Cam drove the wheels off it, like he always does. To get back up on the podium is nice.”

When asked about the clash post-race Kostecki suggested Moffat didn't give him enough space.

"Just don't turn in," he said.

Meanwhile, Zane Goddard has been fined $10,000 for triggering a lap five crash that took himself, Matt Campbell's Grove Mustang and Dale Wood's Brad Jones Racing Holden out of the race.

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen: Supercars season win record "special" without parity dispute
Previous article

Van Gisbergen: Supercars season win record "special" without parity dispute
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win

Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout cancelled due to torrential rain Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 Top 10 Shootout cancelled due to torrential rain

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Erebus Motorsport More
Erebus Motorsport
Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours
Supercars

Supercars team owners receive Queen's Birthday honours

Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ travel bubble
Supercars

Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ travel bubble

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile Hidden Valley
Supercars

Supercars teams cross Northern Territory border after two-week exile

Latest news

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How did Verstappen win the title? F1’s points confusion explained

Max Verstappen clinched his second Formula 1 world championship by winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, but just like his first crown in Abu Dhabi last year, this was not without controversy and confusion.

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test in 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs in California will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season to focus on fundraising for 2023

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' at F1 cost cap breach verdict

Red Bull has expressed its "surprise and disappointment" at being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap in 2021 by the FIA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.