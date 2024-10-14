Erebus crew member attacked after Bathurst win

Erebus Motorsport's victory in the Supercars showpiece Bathurst 1000 has taken a sour turn, with one of the team's crew members attacked amid celebrations on Sunday evening.

Race winner Brodie Kostecki revealed details of the incident when speaking on Monday's Seven Network breakfast program Sunrise, stating that it had left a crew member and his partner hospitalised.

“One of our crew members was unfortunately attacked last night. It’s really disappointing and really put a spoil on the evening,” he said.

“We wish Sam all the best and hopefully he recovers fast, along with his partner, Tameika.”

Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

“Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation following an incident on William Street, Bathurst early this morning,” read a statement.

“Inquiries are continuing and there is no more information at this stage.”

Start action Photo by: Edge Photographics

Speaking to AutoAction, Erebus chief executive Barry Ryan added: “I cannot believe there are people like this in the world."

“These young, innocent people were out celebrating a life achievement.”

Kostecki and team-mate Todd Hazelwood had earlier completed a pole-to-flag victory at the Mount Panorama circuit, sealing the Erebus team's first win in Australia's most prestigious race since David Reynolds and Luke Youlden triumphed in 2017.

The pair had been forced to fend off the advances of fellow Chevrolet Camaro driver Broc Feeney (Triple Eight), who was partnered with team boss Jamie Whincup, following a late safety car period but kept things clean to secure the Peter Brock Trophy.

Following behind-the-scenes drama ahead of the season, which led the reigning champion to sit out the opening two meetings for Hazelwood, Kostecki will cross manufacturer lines to compete next year with the Dick Johnson Racing Ford squad.

He will replace Anton de Pasquale, who will head the other way and join Team 18 among the Chevrolet ranks, in place of Mark Winterbottom. Erebus has signed Super2 racer Cooper Murray to replace Kostecki.