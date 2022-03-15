Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars News

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test

Supercars will host a full blown test of its Gen3 machinery at Symmons Plains after champions Marcos Ambrose and Garth Tander demonstrate the cars at the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test

Supercars recently confirmed the revised prototypes will be in action at the Launceston circuit across the Tasmania SuperSprint weekend.

Two-time champion Ambrose and 2007 title winner Garth Tander will drive the Ford and Chevrolet respectively in a series of demo and passenger ride runs from Friday to Sunday.

However it's now clear the running will continue on the Monday and Tuesday with two days of proper testing.

It will be the first full-blown test to be held outside of Queensland Raceway, after running at Winton last month was cancelled so the cars could undergo ergonomic and mechanical changes.

The driver line-up for the test isn't entirely clear, however Mark Winterbottom is understood to be driving the Camaro.

As revealed by Autosport last week, Gen3 testing will then move to Phillip Island on the week following the Australian Grand Prix.

Once again running is set to take place on the Monday and the Tuesday.

There is a shakedown for the Gen3 cars at Queensland Raceway planned for this Thursday, however it appears the Mustang may be sidelined due to partial factory closures at Dick Johnson Racing because of some positive COVID-19 cases.

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Ford Mustang GT Gen3

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Both DJR and Triple Eight are understood to have faced some COVID-related hurdles since staff returned from the Sydney SuperNight early last week.

A spokesperson told Autosport last week that preparations for Tasmania wouldn't be affected, however it now appears work on the Gen3 Mustang has in fact been impacted.

Read Also:

Both prototypes have been fitted with a mechanical gear shift system and undergone changes to the control chassis to improve ergonomics for taller drivers since they last ran.

shares
comments
Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Previous article

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest' Sydney
Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller Sydney
Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Supercars Supercars

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.