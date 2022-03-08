Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Supercars / Sydney News

Mostert says new Supercars teammate Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Chaz Mostert says new Supercars teammate Nick Percat is already 'keeping him honest' based on data from Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Mostert says new Supercars teammate Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:

High-profile signing Percat endured a rollercoaster weekend on his return to the Walkinshaw fold, there were signs of genuine pace tempered with some mistakes and bad luck.

On Saturday a kerb strike meant he missed out on a Shootout spot in qualifying, however an impressive drive in the race saw him go from 14th on the grid to sixth at the finish.

Sunday was a difficult day, Percat qualifying last in wet conditions before ending up off the road in the race after tangling with Scott Pye.

The damage to his car took seven laps to repair which meant he was classified 23rd.

Percat's ups and downs was a stark contrast to Mostert's brilliant weekend, a third place on Saturday and a win on Sunday leaving him with the points lead for the first time in his Supercars career.

But despite what looked to be a decent gap between the pair, Mostert was left singing Percat's praises by Sunday evening.

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden with the team

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden with the team

Photo by: Edge Photographics

He told Fox Sports he is already learning from Percat's data and expects to be pushed by the four-time race winner this season – which he says is a good thing.

"In that last race there was a bit of bad luck for Nick, but I really enjoyed this weekend, having him in the team," said Mostert.

"Looking at data, even though there were a few sessions where he made a little mistake or had a kerb hop, there are things in there that I can learn.

"He's keeping me honest. There are things I can learn from that. It's fantastic for me to be pushed like that.

"And as he gets more comfortable in the car, we want to make sure these two cars are trying to fight up in the top three."

The round win and early championship lead for Mostert, at what is generally considered a bogey track for the WAU outfit, has fuelled the hype that he could be a genuine title contender this season.

The results follow a brilliant performance at last December's Bathurst 1000, where Mostert and co-driver Lee Holdsworth dominated in a fashion unusual for the Mount Panorama classic.

While not getting ahead of himself, Mostert admits that the team is riding a wave of momentum, and is focussed on keeping it going.

"The worst that gets talked about our team is the golden era [of the Holden Racing Team]," he said.

"But it's a different team now. We've got an international influence with [co-owners] Zak [Brown] and Michael [Andretti].

"From a couple of years ago it's been building. The start, two years ago, I wouldn't say we could win the first round. And after last year, I said there was no way we could possibly win [at SMP].

Read Also:

"It's full of surprises. We just want to keep building momentum, not think about the pressure. Put our heads in the books and make sure we're working on the best car balance we can. And learn from things along the way, from good things and bad things."

shares
comments
Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Previous article

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller Sydney
Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener Sydney
Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Nick Percat More
Nick Percat
Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw
Supercars

Coulthard lands Supercars return for Bathurst with Walkinshaw

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

More
Walkinshaw Andretti United
The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000 Bathurst II
Supercars

The beer that helped Holdsworth win the Bathurst 1000

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward Bathurst II
Supercars

Brown offers Mostert unique test chance as Bathurst win reward

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth Bathurst II
Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners Mostert, Holdsworth

Latest news

Mostert says new Supercars teammate Percat is already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars teammate Percat is already 'keeping him honest'

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Van Gisbergen three-stops to victory in season opener

Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight takes legal action against Supercars engineer Cauchi

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.