Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Supercars News

Adelaide 500 set for 2022 Supercars return after state election win

The Adelaide 500 will almost certainly close out the 2022 Supercars season following a dominant election win by the Labor party in South Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Adelaide 500 set for 2022 Supercars return after state election win

The SA Labor party, led by Peter Malinauskas, devastated the incumbent state government in today's state election.

Malinauskas will take over from Steven Marshall as the SA premier, and should he make good on his election promise, the Adelaide 500 will return to close out the 2022 Supercars season on the first weekend of December.

The famous event at the former Australian Grand Prix venue was controversially cancelled by the Liberal government in late 2020 after several years of declining crowds.

Its axing came as a surprise to Supercars, which had planned to shift it from its traditional season opener slot to the season finale in 2021.

As quickly as it was axed, the SA opposition began campaigning for its return, Malinauskas signing a memorandum of understanding with Supercars to return the event if he won power at the next election.

Those plans firmed as the election drew closer, Supercars and Labor eventually confirming that the revival will happen this year, with a 1-4 date December earmarked to close out the season.

The revival has now been sealed by the victory for Malinauskas and his party.

It's expected the running of the event will revert to the same structure as its heyday, with an equivalent of the South Australian Motorsport Board reinstated to spearhead the street race.

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing Holden

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

It's also likely that Supercars will need provide its own street circuit infrastructure, which it uses for events like the Gold Coast and Newcastle.

Adelaide did used to have its own circuit build infrastructure, however it was either sold off or gifted to The Bend Motorsport Park after it was cancelled.

The circuit itself has been in danger recently as well, a City of Adelaide council vote last year only narrowly voting to save the existing tarmac in the parklands area.

shares
comments
Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Previous article

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Supercars

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest' Sydney
Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Latest news

Adelaide 500 set for 2022 Supercars return after state election win
Supercars Supercars

Adelaide 500 set for 2022 Supercars return after state election win

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test
Supercars Supercars

Supercars champions Ambrose and Tander to drive Gen3 car ahead of Tasmania test

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'
Supercars Supercars

Mostert says new Supercars team-mate Percat already 'keeping him honest'

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Sydney: Mostert wins mixed-weather thriller

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special Plus

When Nissan ruled Australia with its 'Godzilla' Group A special

The Nissan Skyline R32 GT-R was the fastest Group A touring car ever. It cleaned up at the Bathurst 1000 and in the Australian Touring Car Championship, and is fondly remembered by the drivers who monstered it to success on the world-famous Mount Panorama

Supercars
Feb 8, 2022
Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

It may have been a one-man title fight in Supercars this season, but behind dominant champion Shane van Gisbergen were some fascinating performances. Autosport picks out the best drivers of the 2021 campaign.

Supercars
Dec 10, 2021
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.