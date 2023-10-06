Subscribe
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-filled Supercars qualifying

Brodie Kostecki scored provisional pole for the Bathurst 1000 in a Supercars qualifying session that saw both Will Brown and Declan Fraser hit the wall.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The Erebus driver was untouchable across the session, securing provisional pole by over a tenth of a second with a rapid 2m04.664s.

That means he'll run last in the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday evening, which will determine the first five rows of the grid.

It was a different story for Kostecki's closest title rival Shane van Gisbergen, who only rescued his Shootout hopes with the seventh fastest time on his very last lap.

Brown, meanwhile, missed the Shootout altogether after a difficult session that started with a trip into the Turn 2 tyre wall.

Brown was responsible for a dramatic start to the 40-minute session, the title contender firing his Erebus Camaro into the wall on his first run.

That prompted an early red flag, Brown able to get the damaged car out of the tyre barrier and back to the pits to begin repairs.

After a little under 10 minutes the session went green again without a single representative time on the board.

And nobody could get a lap in before the red flag was back out, this time thanks to Fraser clouting the wall hard at The Cutting, putting him out on the spot.

The second stoppage was a blessing for Brown, giving his crew time to repair his car and send it back out just a few minutes after the next restart.

When the times did start to land they were spectacular, Cam Waters becoming the first driver into the 2m04s in a Gen3 car when he jumped to the top with a 2m04.990s.

Initially he had Matt Payne a couple of tenths behind him, before James Golding jumped into second with a 2m05.163s.

Once Kostecki finally got a lap done it was even more spectacular, the series leader charging clear out front with a 2m04.664s.

Both Golding and Anton De Pasquale were able to sneak into the 2m04s on their next runs, Kostecki continuing to hold an advantage of over a tenth of a second as the clocked ticked down.

The lead group did all head out for a final run, however there were no changes right at the top, Kostecki taking provisional pole ahead of Golding.

Golding was the surprise of the session with his second place ahead of De Pasquale and Waters.

Broc Feeney, another driver still in contention for the title, was fifth fastest while David Reynolds ended up the best of the Grove Racing cars in seventh after improving on his final lap.

Van Gisbergen spent the majority of the session outside the top 10, the Kiwi digging deep right at the flag to end up seventh, and keep his hopes of pole position alive.

That dropped fellow Kiwi Matt Payne back to eighth ahead, with Chaz Mostert and Will Davison the last two drivers to book their Shootout berth.

Brown and co-driver Jack Perkins will start Sunday's Great Race from 17th with Brown unable to crack the best 10 in his repaired car.

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 continues with two more practice sessions at 10am (12am BST) and 1pm (3am BST) local time on Saturday, followed by the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05pm (7:05am BST).

Bathurst 1000 qualifying result

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Kostecki
Australia D. Russell Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 		99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 9 2'04.6644   179.416
2 Australia J. Golding
D. O'Keeffe Nulon Racing
 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +0.1489 0.1489 179.202
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Australia T. D'Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 11 Ford Mustang GT 12 +0.3023 0.1534 178.982
4 Australia C. Waters Australia J. Moffat Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang GT 13 +0.3265 0.0242 178.947
5
B. Feeney
Australia J. Whincup Red Bull Ampol Racing 		88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +0.3880 0.0615 178.859
6 Australia D. Reynolds Australia G. Tander Penrite Racing 26 Ford Mustang GT 13 +0.4186 0.0306 178.815
7 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen New Zealand R. Stanaway Red Bull Ampol Racing 97 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 13 +0.5179 0.0993 178.673
8
M. Payne
France K. Estre Penrite Racing 		19 Ford Mustang GT 12 +0.5446 0.0267 178.635
9 Australia C. Mostert Australia L. Holdsworth Walkinshaw Andretti United 25 Ford Mustang GT 15 +0.5533 0.0087 178.623
10 Australia W. Davison Australia A. Davison Dick Johnson Racing 17 Ford Mustang GT 12 +0.6207 0.0674 178.527
11 Australia T. Randle Australia G. Jacobson Castrol Racing 55 Ford Mustang GT 13 +0.7155 0.0948 178.392
12 Australia S. Pye Australia W. Luff Team 18 20 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 11 +0.7775 0.0620 178.304
13 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Australia D. Wood Brad Jones Racing 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +0.8056 0.0281 178.264
14
C. Hill
J. Robotham Truck Assist Racing
 35 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 14 +0.8251 0.0195 178.236
15 Australia J. Le Brocq
J. Ojeda Truck Assist Racing
 34 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 14 +0.8430 0.0179 178.211
16 Australia J. Courtney
Z. Best Tickford Racing
 5 Ford Mustang GT 12 +0.8463 0.0033 178.206
17 Australia W. Brown J. Perkins Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 9 +0.8937 0.0474 178.139
18 Australia T. Slade Australia J. Webb Nulon Racing 23 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +0.9200 0.0263 178.101
19 Australia M. Winterbottom Australia M. Caruso Team 18 18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +1.1351 0.2151 177.797
20 Australia C. Lowndes Australia Z. Goddard Tickford Racing 888 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 13 +1.1867 0.0516 177.724
21 Australia B. Fullwood Australia D. Fiore Brad Jones Racing 14 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 13 +1.2762 0.0895 177.598
22 Australia T. Hazelwood Australia T. Blanchard Brad Jones Racing 3 Ford Mustang GT 14 +1.2903 0.0141 177.578
23 Australia N. Percat New Zealand F. Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Ford Mustang GT 14 +1.3553 0.0650 177.486
24 Australia M. Jones
J. Boys Pizza Hut Racing
 96 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +1.5526 0.1973 177.209
25
K. Allen
Switzerland S. de Silvestro Dick Johnson Racing 		98 Ford Mustang GT 13 +1.5773 0.0247 177.174
26
A. Love
Australia J. Kostecki Blanchard Racing Team 		7 Ford Mustang GT 13 +1.8668 0.2895 176.769
27 Australia J. Smith Australia J. Evans SCT Logistics Racing 4 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 12 +2.5067 0.6399 175.879
28
D. Fraser
T. Everingham Tradie Racing
 56 Ford Mustang GT 2      
View full results  
