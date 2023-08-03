Provisional Super Formula calendar hints at F1 support race
Super Formula looks to have taken a step closer to a support race on the bill of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix in April next season upon the provisional release of its 2024 calendar.
The Japanese single-seater series has been eyeing a place on the undercard of F1's annual visit to Suzuka, which will take place on 5-7 April next year instead of its usual slot in the autumn.
That weekend had traditionally been the date for Super Formula's season-opening race, which has taken place at Fuji in recent years.
A 2024 calendar issued by national federation JAF on Thursday revealed that Super Formula is instead hold its opening race at Suzuka on 10 March next year.
But this provisional schedule features a gaping two-month hole until the following round at Autopolis on 19 May.
A race at Suzuka on the same weekend as F1's visit to the track would fill that gap nicely, and it's understood that talks have been progressing to make such a proposal a reality.
However, some difficulties surrounding scheduling and logistics would need to be resolved for the plan to come off, including where the Super Formula teams would be based with the main paddock reserved for F1.
Sugo retains its usual June date and is the third round on the provisional calendar, followed by a belated first visit to Fuji in July and an August fixture at Motegi, which has been pushed back by one week.
The season is then set to conclude with return visits to Fuji in October and Suzuka in November, both of which are likely to be double-headers.
This would create a nine- or 10-round calendar, depending on whether the F1 support race goes ahead.
Super Formula has not yet made any communication of its own regarding its 2024 schedule.
Pre-season testing dates have not been announced, but the earlier-than-usual start to the season is likely to push this into February.
Provisional 2024 Super Formula calendar:
|
Date
|
Venue
|
8-10 March
|
Suzuka Circuit
|
17-19 May
|
Autopolis
|
21-23 June
|
Sportsland Sugo
|
19-21 July
|
Fuji Speedway
|
23-25 August
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
11-13 October
|Fuji Speedway
|
22-24 November
|Suzuka Circuit
Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Latest news
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win WRC Finland: Tanak beats Neuville to grab early lead with Super Special win
Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat
Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat Morbidelli “questioning myself” before losing Yamaha MotoGP seat
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone MotoGP riders fear “boring” races as tyre pressure rule comes into force at Silverstone
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.