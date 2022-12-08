Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023
Super Formula News

Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson says driving a Super Formula car at Suzuka reminded him of Formula 1 machinery, with the Japanese series a "big step up" from Formula 2.

Jamie Klein
By:
Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test

Lawson made his Super Formula debut in the opening day of post-season testing on Wednesday, driving the Honda-powered Team Mugen car that was raced this season by Ukyo Sasahara.

The 20-year-old was best of the five rookies taking part in the test, ending up ninth-fastest in the afternoon session and 10th overall, within one second of the pace set by Naoki Yamamoto.

Reflecting on his first day aboard the Dallara SF19 he is expected to race next year, Lawson said the experience was not dissimilar to that he has had driving F1 machinery for Red Bull and AlphaTauri this year.

"It’s my first time in Japan, my first time in Suzuka, and so far I’m really enjoying it," said Lawson.

"It’s a place I’ve wanted to drive for a long time, since I was a kid. It was a really cool experience to finally drive here.

"Through sector one, the Esses, there’s basically no braking and you’re just carrying lots of speed, like 200km/h plus, with lots of G-force. My neck is definitely very sore right now!

"This is probably the best thing about Suzuka, and the Super Formula car is very good in high-speed corners, so when you put those things together it makes it really exciting to drive."

On his performance on the opening day, he added: "In testing it’s always difficult to tell, so I haven’t looked at the times at all really. I’m just trying to get my head around driving this car.

"It’s very different, and it’s a big step up from Formula 2. It feels a lot like driving a Formula 1 car. But it’s been a good day, I learnt a lot with the car, and it’s been good to get a feeling for different set-ups."

Liam Lawson, MUGEN

Liam Lawson, MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Lawson has spent the last two seasons racing in Formula 2, placing third in this year's standings behind Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire with three sprint race victories to his name.

Comparing the Super Formula car to the F2 machinery he is used to, he remarked: "The way the power comes in is different. It’s a bit smoother in this car, and I would say nicer, a better feeling with the way the power comes in.

"And the [Yokohama] tyres are obviously very different to the Pirellis I’ve been driving for the last four, five years. It’s my first time in a long time to drive a different tyre and it’s taken a while to get used to, but the tyre feels nice with how reliable it is, and the warm-up.

"Comparing the cars, the Super Formula car is very sharp, especially in the high-speed sections. As soon as you turn, it’s very responsive, zero delay."

Lawson insists no plans for 2023 have yet been decided, but it looks highly likely the Kiwi will partner reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri at the two-car Mugen squad next season as he bids to impress for a chance in F1.

"For me it would be a great opportunity to be here," he added. "I want to be in Formula 1 and this would be a great step to take to achieve that.

"If that’s what were to happen, it would be a great way to spend my year, as well as being involved with Formula 1."

shares
comments
Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023
Previous article

Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023
Super Formula

Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023

Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz
Super GT

Toyota's Miyata reveals Europe 'promise' with Fenestraz

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

More
Liam Lawson
Red Bull junior Lawson set for Super Formula move
Super Formula

Red Bull junior Lawson set for Super Formula move

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Lawson and Piastri lined up for F1 FP1 young driver runs

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Mugen More
Mugen
Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

When a future IMSA star was humbled by Super Formula
Super Formula

When a future IMSA star was humbled by Super Formula

Latest news

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333's Russell O'Hagan reckons "the signs are positive" at the team ahead of Valencia testing, as it looks to move away from the back of the Formula E grid.

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.