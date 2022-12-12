Red Bull junior Lawson joins Mugen for 2023 Super Formula season
Honda has announced its roster of drivers for the 2023 Super Formula season, confirming Liam Lawson’s switch to the series with Team Mugen.
As previously reported by Autosport, Red Bull junior driver Lawson is moving to Super Formula after two seasons of racing in FIA Formula 2, and had his first taste of the Japanese series in last week’s post-season test at Suzuka.
The New Zealander joins the title-winning Mugen operation alongside reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri, effectively taking the place of Toyota-bound Ukyo Sasahara.
Lawson follows in the footsteps of Pierre Gasly, Dan Ticktum, Pato O’Ward and Juri Vips in joining Mugen, which has taken back its previous deal to run a Red Bull junior driver in Super Formula from Team Goh.
Ren Sato, who earned Rookie of the Year honours this season driving for Goh, moves to Nakajima Racing for his second season, joining three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto in place of Toshiki Oyu.
Dandelion Racing meanwhile has its fourth different line-up in as many years with Super Formula Lights runner-up Kakunoshin Ota getting the nod to join Tadasuke Makino.
Ota, the fastest rookie in the Suzuka test, replaces Hiroki Otsu, who has lost his place on the Honda Super Formula roster after a largely disappointing sophomore season.
B-Max Racing returns to running two cars for the first time since 2020, with HPD scholarship winner Raoul Hyman partnering up with Nobuharu Matsushita.
Nirei Fukuzumi will spend a second season with the minnow one-car Drago Corse team.
Oyu’s future remains uncertain as his name was absent from Monday’s announcement, but there remains a chance he could still race in 2023 if the organisation behind Team Goh, Servus Japan, can find the funds to continue racing next year.
Servus ran a single car in the Suzuka test for Turkish Formula 2 racer Cem Bolukbasi, who is weighing up whether to race in Super Formula next year.
Honda will continue to support two junior drivers in Super Formula Lights next year.
Taking Ota’s place at Toda Racing is reigning Japanese F4 champion Shun Koide, while Iori Kimura gets a second season with B-Max.
2023 Super Formula grid so far:
|
Engine
|
Team
|
Drivers
|Toyota
|
Inging
|
Rookie Racing
|
KCMG
|
TOM’S
|
Ritomo Miyata
TBA
|
Impul
|
Kondo Racing
|
Kazuto Kotaka
|
Honda
|
Dandelion Racing
|
Tadasuke Makino
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Mugen
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Liam Lawson
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Ren Sato
|
Drago Corse
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
B-Max Racing
|
Nobuharu Matsushita
Raoul Hyman
|
TBD (Servus Japan)
|
TBA
Latest news
Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024
A race at the Losail circuit in Qatar will replace Sebring as the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in 2024.
Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Oliver Turvey will remain in the Formula E paddock next season to join DS Penske as its official reserve driver, dovetailing that with a role as sporting advisor.
Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down
Williams has announced that Jost Capito has stepped down as its Formula 1 boss after two years in charge.
Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.