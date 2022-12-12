Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test
Super Formula News

Red Bull junior Lawson joins Mugen for 2023 Super Formula season

Honda has announced its roster of drivers for the 2023 Super Formula season, confirming Liam Lawson’s switch to the series with Team Mugen.

Jamie Klein
By:
Red Bull junior Lawson joins Mugen for 2023 Super Formula season

As previously reported by Autosport, Red Bull junior driver Lawson is moving to Super Formula after two seasons of racing in FIA Formula 2, and had his first taste of the Japanese series in last week’s post-season test at Suzuka.

The New Zealander joins the title-winning Mugen operation alongside reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri, effectively taking the place of Toyota-bound Ukyo Sasahara.

Lawson follows in the footsteps of Pierre Gasly, Dan Ticktum, Pato O’Ward and Juri Vips in joining Mugen, which has taken back its previous deal to run a Red Bull junior driver in Super Formula from Team Goh.

 

Ren Sato, who earned Rookie of the Year honours this season driving for Goh, moves to Nakajima Racing for his second season, joining three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto in place of Toshiki Oyu.

Dandelion Racing meanwhile has its fourth different line-up in as many years with Super Formula Lights runner-up Kakunoshin Ota getting the nod to join Tadasuke Makino.

Ota, the fastest rookie in the Suzuka test, replaces Hiroki Otsu, who has lost his place on the Honda Super Formula roster after a largely disappointing sophomore season.

 

B-Max Racing returns to running two cars for the first time since 2020, with HPD scholarship winner Raoul Hyman partnering up with Nobuharu Matsushita.

Nirei Fukuzumi will spend a second season with the minnow one-car Drago Corse team.

Oyu’s future remains uncertain as his name was absent from Monday’s announcement, but there remains a chance he could still race in 2023 if the organisation behind Team Goh, Servus Japan, can find the funds to continue racing next year.

Servus ran a single car in the Suzuka test for Turkish Formula 2 racer Cem Bolukbasi, who is weighing up whether to race in Super Formula next year.

Honda will continue to support two junior drivers in Super Formula Lights next year.

Taking Ota’s place at Toda Racing is reigning Japanese F4 champion Shun Koide, while Iori Kimura gets a second season with B-Max.

2023 Super Formula grid so far:

Engine

Team

Drivers
Toyota

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Rookie Racing

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Ritomo Miyata

TBA

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo Racing

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Honda

 

 

 

 

 

Dandelion Racing

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Mugen

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Nakajima Racing

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Ren Sato

Drago Corse

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

B-Max Racing

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

United Kingdom Raoul Hyman

TBD (Servus Japan)

TBA
shares
comments
Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test
Previous article

Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test
Super Formula

Lawson: Super Formula car "felt a lot like F1" in test

Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023
Super Formula

Super Formula calendar set at nine races for 2023

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Latest news

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024
WEC WEC

Qatar gets World Endurance Championship calendar slot for 2024

A race at the Losail circuit in Qatar will replace Sebring as the opening round of the World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Formula E Formula E

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad

Oliver Turvey will remain in the Formula E paddock next season to join DS Penske as its official reserve driver, dovetailing that with a role as sporting advisor.

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams F1 team principal Jost Capito steps down

Williams has announced that Jost Capito has stepped down as its Formula 1 boss after two years in charge.

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn on F1 2022: What worked, and what didn’t, with new rules

Formula 1's rules overhaul for 2022 was the culmination of years of effort to improve the racing and the start of what's been touted as an exciting new era.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.