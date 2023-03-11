Subscribe
Previous
Isle of Man TT winner Hutchinson recovering after suffering a stroke

Sixteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson has revealed he suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain two weeks ago, but is “all good now”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The Bingley native took to his Instagram account on Friday night to report that he had suffered a stroke and had been saved by British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran.

In a short post on his Instagram story, Hutchinson wrote: “Had a stroke while cycling in Spain two weeks ago.

“All good now. Jason [O’Halloran] saved my life. [I’m] all good now. Thank you more than I can ever believe mate!”

O’Halloran replied to Hutchinson’s post, saying he is “a tough bugger”.

Hutchinson is known as the TT’s miracle man having made heroic comebacks from injury before.

He made history in 2010 when he became the first rider to win five solo TT races in a week when he rode for Clive Padgetts’ Honda squad.

Hutchinson’s career was put on pause when he suffered a horrific left leg injury at a British Supersport round after he was struck by another rider following a crash in wet conditions in September of 2010.

Having undergone numerous surgeries and been fitted with a cage to aid his recovery, Hutchinson fractured the leg again while practicing for an exhibition race at London’s Excel in 2012.

Hutchinson sensationally returned to winning ways at the TT in 2015 with three victories, and repeated the feat in 2016.

But, having registered his 15th and 16th career TT wins during race week in 2017, he crashed in the Senior TT and fractured his left leg again.

Since then, Hutchinson has struggled to regain his top form at the TT.

His best result at TT 2022 was a fourth place in the opening Superbike race of the week aboard his TAS Racing BMW. He failed to register another top five in the remainder of the event.

Despite his “all good” messaging on social media, it is not yet known what Hutchinson’s physical condition is following his stroke and how it will potentially impact his racing preparations for 2023.

TT 2023 will run from 29 May to 10 June.

Lewis Duncan
