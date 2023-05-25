2023 Isle of Man TT: Everything you need to know

The TT returned to action last year having been forced to miss 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The 2023 event is set to be the biggest in TT history, with two more races being added to an already packed schedule in the form of a second Superstock and Supertwins contest.

In total, there will be 10 races staged, with the first Supersport contest kicking off race week on Saturday 3 June.

As well as new races, there have been several tweaks to the regulations for 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

Dean Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki Photo by: Tony Goldsmith

Starting order for each class at the 2023 Isle of Man TT

Superbike and Superstock

1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda

2 Dean Harrison - DAO Racing, Kawasaki

3 John McGuinness - Honda Racing UK, Honda

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Honda

5 James Hillier - OMG Racing, Yamaha

6 Michael Dunlop - Hawk Racing, Honda

7 Josh Brookes - FHO Racing, BMW

8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Honda*

10 Peter Hickman - FHO Racing, BMW

11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Honda

13 Dominic Herbertson - APERO, BMW

14 Philip Crowe - Nigel Appleyard / Agri Wash, BMW

15 Nathan Harrison - Honda Racing UK, Honda*

16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering / RK Racing, BMW

17 Gary Johnson - Smith’s Motors / JR Performance, Honda

18 Shaun Anderson - Team Classic Suzuki, Suzuki

19 Sam West - Street Diner Racing, BMW

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Honda

*Lee Johnston and Nathan Harrison will not take part in this year’s TT after sustaining injuries in crashes at the North West 200 earlier in May.

Supersport

1 David Johnson - C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda

2 Dean Harrison - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha

3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Yamaha

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stuart, Yamaha

5 James Hillier - Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha

6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Yamaha

7 Gary Johnson - JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki, Suzuki

8 Davey Todd - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha*

10 Peter Hickman - K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph

11 Conor Cummins - Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda

12 John McGuinness - SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda

13 Dominic Herbertson - F.W.Cowton, Kawaski

14 James Hind - Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha

15 Rob Hodson - SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha

16 Mike Browne - Burrows Engineering/RK Racing, Yamaha

17 Michael Sweeney - EM Building, Yamaha

18 Shaun Anderson - Team Kibosh, Honda

19 Michael Evans - AGR Motorsport, Honda

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Triumph

Supertwins

1 Dominic Herbertson - John M Paterson/CC Engineering, Kawasaki

2 Michael Rutter - Bathams Racing, Yamaha

3 Paul Jordan - PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Kawasaki

4 Jamie Coward - KTS Racing powered by Steadplan, Kawasaki

5 Rob Hodson - SMT/KH Commercials, Kawasaki

6 Michael Dunlop - MD Racing, Paton

7 Gary Johnson - RC Express, Kawasaki

8 Pierre-Yves Bian - VAS Engine, Paton

9 Lee Johnston - Ashcourt Racing, Aprilia*

10 Peter Hickman - PHR Performance, Yamaha

11 Stefano Bonetti - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

12 Francesco Curinga - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

13 Michal Dokoupil - Rocknet, Aprilia

14 Chris Moore - Silverstar Services/iHeat Racing, Kawasaki

15 James Chawke - Carl Roberts/Emmjess Racing, Kawasaki

16 Mike Browne - BE/RK Racing, Paton

17 Michael Sweeney - Team ILR/Frog Racing Developments, Paton

18 Xavier Denis - performanX Racing Team, Kawasaki

19 Michael Evans - Rea Racing Dyno Centre/M.E Racing, Aprilia

20 Craig Neve - Bathams Racing, Yamaha

Sidecar

1 Ben Birchall/Tom Birchall - Steadplan/Hager, LCR Honda

2 Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley - FHO Motorsport, LCR Honda

3 Ryan Crowe/Callum Crowe - Haven Homes, LCR Honda

4 Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle - DMR, DMR KTM

5 Tim Reeves/Mark Wilkes - Bonovo Action/Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Yamaha

6 John Holden/Maxime Vasseur - Barnes Racing & Carl Cox Motorsport, LCR Yamaha

7 Alan Founds/Jake Lowther - Spartan Automotive/Indelible Ink Tattoo, LCR Yamaha

8 Gary Bryan/Philip Hyde - SWC Groundworks/TTS Support, Baker Honda

9 Lee Crawford/TBC - Team ARC/Marin Motorsport, LCR Suzuki

10 Conrad Harrison/Andrew Winkle - Town Garage, Horsforth, Ireson Yamaha

Ben Birchall, Tom Birchall, Haith Honda Photo by: Dave Kneen

What’s new for the 2023 Isle of Man TT?

The biggest change for the 2023 Isle of Man TT is the addition of two races.

Where traditionally the Superstock and Supertwins class had just one contest each during race week, both categories now have a second. This brings the total number of races to 10.

The opening race of 2023 will not be the first Superbike contest, with the big bikes having their first outing on Sunday 4 June.

For 2023, the first Supersport contest will open race proceedings. As ever, the Senior TT closes out the week on Saturday 10 June – marking the first time the finale has been actively scheduled for the final Saturday of race week.

What are the new rules for the 2023 Isle of Man TT?

There have been several key rule changes made ahead of the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

The most significant is slick tyres being permitted for use in all classes for the first time. Prior to 2023, only the Superbike class could race slicks, with cut slicks mandated for Superstock, Supertwin and Supersport competition.

With tyre rule changes taking place in British competition and at world level, as well as the cost involved for manufacturers to get road-legal cut slicks homologated, full slicks have been permitted for all solo classes.

In the Superstock class, bikes with a displacement of above 1000cc are being allowed to race for the first time providing they have a control electronics unit fitted to ensure a balance of performance.

Previously, the fixed capacity for the Superstock class was 1000cc four-cylinder machines. But emissions law changes have forced manufacturers to push beyond this on their road bikes, hence the rule tweak.

The Supertwin class was tweaked in 2022 to allow 700cc machinery to race, albeit with a weight penalty. For 2023, the minimum weight limit for all eligible bikes will be 150kg to ensure parity.

Michael Dunlop, Supersport, MD Racing Photo by: Stephen Davison

How can I watch the 2023 Isle of Man TT?

The Isle of Man TT will be available to watch in a number of different ways for 2023.

After successfully launching its TT+ platform in 2022, and bringing live television coverage to the end for the first time, this will continue in 2023.

Every second of practice and race action will be available to stream on the TT+ Live Pass, which is available for a one-off payment of £19.99.

Coverage begins on Monday 29 May for the first practice session and will carry on through to the final race day on 10 June.

UK viewers who don’t have access to TT+ will be able to watch nightly highlights of practice and the races on ITV4 at 9pm, starting on Friday 2 June.

What is the full schedule for the 2023 Isle of Man TT?

Practice week

Monday 29 May - 10:40am to 3pm

Tuesday 30 May – 6:30pm to 9pm

Wednesday 31 May – 6:30pm to 9pm

Thursday 1 June – 6:30pm to 9pm

Friday 2 June – 1pm to 3:30pm

Race week

Saturday 3 June:

Supersport TT Race 1 [4 laps] – 11:45am

Sidecar TT Race 1 [3 laps] – 2:15pm

Sunday 4 June:

Superbike TT Race [6 laps] – 2:40pm

Tuesday 6 June:

Superstock Race 1 [3 laps] – 11:45am

Supertwin TT Race 1 [3 laps] – 2pm

Wednesday 7 June:

Supersport Race 2 [4 laps] – 11:45am

Sidecar TT Race 2 [3 laps] – 2:15pm

Friday 9 June:

Superstock Race 2 [3 laps] – 11:45am

Supertwins Race 2 [3 laps] – 2pm

Saturday 10 June:

Senior TT [6 laps] – 12:15pm