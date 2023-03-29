Hutchinson forced out of Isle of Man TT for 2023
Ian Hutchinson will miss this year’s Isle of Man TT due to his racing licence being revoked after he suffered a stroke earlier in the year.
The 16-time TT winner was due to compete for the TAS Racing-run Milwaukee BMW squad this year but has been forced to miss the event having been absent from the top 20 seeded riders list that was released on Tuesday.
Hutchinson suffered a stroke earlier this year while cycling in Spain and said British Superbike rider Jason O’Halloran “saved his life” who was with him in Spain.
In a team statement to confirm Hutchinson’s withdrawal from this year’s TT, the team explained it is standard practice by the racing governing body, the ACU, to revoke a racing licence for 12 months following a stroke.
“Ian’s day-to-day health is of paramount importance to all involved and while he is making a remarkable recovery, already given the all clear to drive his car – rules are rules and we must respect them,” the team statement read.
“Ian is obviously bitterly disappointed after putting in the hard yards over the winter months, spinning many laps on a TAS Racing prepared Milwaukee BMW M 1000 RR Superstock specification machine in Spain.”
Hutchinson will still attend the TT this year as a guest and meet fans while carrying out sponsor activities.
“First and foremost our concerns are with Ian and we look forward to supporting him on his road to making a full recovery,” said Philip Neill, Milwaukee BMW team principal.
“Clearly we are disappointed to miss our first IOM TT in 23 years - aside from the COVID-19 years of course. Everything was in place for this year’s event together with Milwaukee and our other valued partners.
“We now look forward to finalising our plans for the NW200 and another BSB season.”
Milwaukee BMW will still contest the North West 200 in Northern Ireland in May, having signed Alastair Seeley to compete for the team.
The 2023 Isle of Man TT starts on 29 May and concludes on 10 June with the Senior TT.
Latest news
Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023 Why an 'artificial' Le Mans finish is more likely in 2023
F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates
F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates F1 Australian GP news: Thursday live updates
F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned?
F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned? F1 penalties: What penalties can drivers receive and how do they get banned?
F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso F1 grid box tweaks will not eradicate problems, says Alonso
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won How the IoM TT's greatest race was won
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback
What the TT means to those who have braved it
What the TT means to those who have braved it What the TT means to those who have braved it
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.