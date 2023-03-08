BSB champion Brookes returns to Isle of Man TT for 2023 with FHO Racing

Australian Brookes made his TT debut in 2013 and became the fastest ever newcomer at that point with a 127.726mph lap.

Brookes has run Yamaha and Norton machinery in the big bike classes, as well as Hondas and Yamahas in the Supersport category.

He was absent from the TT between 2015 and 2017, when he returned to the event with Norton. In 2018 he took his best result of fifth in the Senior TT.

Brookes contested last year’s North West 200 but will return to the TT after partnering with FHO Racing alongside nine-time TT winner Peter Hickman for 2023.

The Australian will contest with BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes for FHO, with the team winning all three races across both categories last year courtesy of Hickman.

“I’m pleased it’s now out there and we can announce my return to the TT,” Brookes said.

“It’s one of the most common subjects I get asked throughout the year at BSB, the fans always want to know; ‘are you coming back to the TT?’, ‘will you ever be back?’, and ‘do you want to come back?’ It’s good to have the box ticked and now be able to say it’s happening.

“Like all the other times I’ve been to the TT I’m both nervous and excited.

“It’s a big event and it’s thrilling, but it does create nerves and it’s full of emotion. FHO Racing has a great background at the event with all they achieved last year.

“I also have both the perfect and, potentially, the worst team-mate with Pete!

“The event has changed a little since I last raced in 2018, with the new schedule for this year with the change in the practice format and the Senior moved to the final Saturday, but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and riding the Mountain course once again.”

Brookes will also contest the 2023 BSB season with FHO Racing.